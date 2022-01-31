Glaser, Kelly lead SJHS past EIHS in district clash

Staff Report

St. John and East Iberville both had a common concern when they headed into their District 7-1A opener.

Both went into action without key players, but the Lady Eagles turned up the heat at the most opportune time and emerged with a 37-31 over East Iberville in front of a capacity crowd a SJHS.

Injuries sidelined four players for the Tigers, while St. John worked without the services of Isabella LoBue.

“Our seniors stepped up in a big way for this one,” St. John head coach Cindy Prouty said. “We knew East Iberville would give us a tough game, but we really stepped things up in the second half.”

Senior Kaitlyn Glaser tallied the game-high 22 points, which included five 3-pointers. Teammate Jnyra Kelly netted 10 points but pulled down 23 rebounds and four assists.

Glaser ignited the Eagles with 10 points, including two from 3-point range.

The Tigers did not give St. John much breathing room in the first quarter. Taylor Gordon posted three buckets from 3-point range and Armani Gordon netted a pair of free throws to put the Lady Tigers ahead 12-11 at halftime.

Kelly’s two goals and a pair of free throws helped St. John against a consistent attack from EIHS, which finished the first half with a 20-19 lead.

A Glaser 3-pointer was all St. John could muster in the third quarter, but Kelly’s rebounds allowed the Lady Tigers only five points.

Glaser punched in two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to ignite a St. John rally, which Kelly and sophomore Caroline Bueche each netted one goal and two free throws to lift the Eagles pull past the Tigers.

“The injuries really hurt us in this game,” East Iberville head coach Mark Temple said. “We just couldn’t buy a bucket in the third quarter, and that really hurt us.

“Right now, we’re really shorthanded, and two of those players are starters.

“All we can do right now is just try to be the best team we can be,” he said.