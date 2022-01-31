Local hoop squads target district wins, power points

Staff Report

The focus has shifted to district rivalries and power points for postseason action in local boys basketball.

The Plaquemine Green Devils chalked a lopsided 80-40 win over Broadmoor in the District 7-4A opener last week, but tougher competition awaits PHS.

Senior Gary Nicholas led the Green Devils with 17 points – five from three-point range. Colby Dennis also shined with 12 points and 17 rebounds.

PHS led 33-18 at halftime.

The Green Devils were slated to host St. Michael the Archangel (11-9) on Feb. 1 after press time. Another tall order awaits PHS when the Green Devils travel to Istrouma (11-13) on Friday.

“We had a string of district titles, and then Liberty came along and took that from us the last two years. But we’re in a really good district,” head coach Donald Ray Johnson said. “You can’t go by the record because some teams lost games by COVID."

The workload continues when Plaquemine faces Lake Charles-based Hamilton Christian (15-6) on Saturday at White Castle. The Green Devils host Belaire (8-18) on Feb. 8.

East Iberville took the District 7-1A lead in opening week league action when the Tigers squeaked past parish foe White Castle 57-56 last week.

The Tigers (13-11, 2-0) are set for a homestand Tuesday, Feb. 8 against Ascension Christian (11-10), which could also land a strong spot in the upcoming playoffs. The game will mark the district 7-1A opener for the Gonzales-based Lions.

East Iberville also faces Cristo Ray of Baton Rouge in non-district action Thursday.

WCHS (9-12, 1-1) gained some ground in the district race after a 73-66 win over neighboring foe Ascension Catholic (8-9, 0-1) in the district opener for both squads last Friday night.

Meanwhile, the young St. John Eagles (5-17, 0-1) will have an upset on their minds when they host White Castle on Friday night. The Eagles fell 63-37 to visiting East Iberville in the district opener on Friday.