St. John awaits White Castle for girls showdown Friday

Staff Report

A showdown looms Friday between two District 7-1A girls basketball squads who look to seal the league win and a stronger berth in the upcoming playoffs.

The St. John Lady Eagles (21-2) have emerged as one of the hottest teams in state Class 1A basketball. Meanwhile, White Castle hopes its strong showing in the past two weeks can continue when the parish rivals collide in a district showdown at 6 p.m. Friday at St. John.

Both teams gained upward mobility last week with wins over defending Class 1A state champion East Iberville, which has faced equally tough competition and injuries the past two weeks.

“White Castle will be tougher than East Iberville,” St. John head coach Cindy Prouty said. “However, we should have Isabella back, so that helps tremendously.

“One of the goals for this year’s team was to win district so that will be in the back of everyone’s mind,” she said. “But we’ve got to say healthy through Tuesday’s game against Ascension Catholic and stay focused in practice so we can do the little things – block out, defend the drive, take care of the basketball and make every possession count.

“Our seniors stepped up in the last game, and I expect that they will “I anticipate a packed gym with high expectations,” Prouty said.

St. John topped the Lady Tigers 37-31, three nights after White Castle posted a 59-42 win over EIHS.

“Our girls aren’t taking any team for granted,” White Castle coach Tammy Pierce said. “We wanted the win over East Iberville, but the respect we have for East Iberville just had us wanting to play basketball.

“Against St. John, we know what Jnyria brings to the table and what she does for the team … her play sparks everyone else,” she said. “For the past couple years, there have been some good games played between these schools, so I’m expecting this to be a good game.”

Plaquemine Lady Green Devils (5-12) host Capitol Thursday and visit Istrouma (12-16) Friday night. PHS entertains Donaldsonville (15-12) on Feb. 7.

Meanwhile, East Iberville travels to New Orleans Friday night for non-district fare against John F. Kennedy High School.

The Lady Tigers host Ascension Christian in district action Feb. 8.

Meanwhile, St. John hosts Ascension Catholic in a 7-1A romp on Feb. 8, while White Castle hopes to derail 3A powerhouse Brusly (22-3) on the road Feb. 8.