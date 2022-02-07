White Castle captures 7-1A title in victory over St. John

Staff Report

Little elements in a game often separate a win from a loss in basketball, and it figured that way in a in district title showdown last Friday night.

A standing-room-only crowd witnessed the battle between the St. John Lady Eagles and the White Castle Lady Bulldogs, which remained a tight contest until the final buzzer when WCHS took a 62-59 win for the District 7-1A title.

“This was a big matchup and neither team quit,” White Castle head coach Tammy Pierce said. “I told the girls that it was always a dogfight between us because St. John has a very good team … it was all about battling through the intensity.”

Turnovers and a few missed opportunities at the free throw line gave WCHS the edge by halftime. Cambrieion Link’s pair of three-point buckets in the first quarter gave White Castle a 19-15, but a 3-point bucket by Kaitlyn Glaser kept the battle too close for comfort for White Castle.

Link propelled WCHS with 28 points, including three 3-point buckets and a 7-for-9 showing at the free throw line.

White Castle’s defense held back St. John for the first two minutes of the second quarter, which included a basket by Tasia Black that put WCHS ahead 25-15. Free throws by J’Nyia Kelly and a Glaser shot helped trim the Eagle deficit to 27-22 at halftime.

Both squads turned up the heat in the third quarter, which ended with a 41-37 White Castle advantage going into the final stanza.

Three-point buckets by Glaser and Isabella LoBue and a perfect showing at the free throw mark narrowed the gap for St. John. Glaser went 5-for-5 at the paint, while LoBue and Kelly each went 2-for-2.

Glaser led St. John with 22 points, including a 9-for-12 showing at the free line. LoBue tallied 18 points, including two 3-point goals. Kelly posted 16 points, including a 4-for-6 tally at the line.

“We got down twice by 10 or 12 points in the first half, but I was really proud of how the girls came back and kept it a tight game,” head coach Cindy Prouty. “They never gave up and I was proud of how we fought back.

“I felt we were rushing a bit in the first half, which led missing some of those free throws,” she said.

Senior Chiquita Williams netted eight points for White Castle, while teammates Kori Wesley and Aliyah Young each bucketed seven apiece.

White Castle closes regular season action Friday at Ascension Christian in Gonzales, while St. John wraps ups its regular season with non-district action Friday at St. Joseph-Plaucheville.