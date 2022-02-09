Home berths imminent for three 7-1A girls basketball squads

Staff Report

Postseason playoffs loom for three girls high school basketball teams in Iberville Parish as the regular season winds down.

Homecourt births loom for St. John, White Castle and defending Class 1A state champion East Iberville for playoffs that begin within two weeks.

The seedings look best for St. John, which is currently ranked No. 2 in the 16-bracket Division IV Select power rankings.

St. John (23-3) was set to visit Ascension Catholic (5-14) on Feb. 8 and wrap regular season at St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville on Friday.

White Castle (12-11) was set to face Brusly (24-4), the No. 1 seeded Class 3A team, in a non-district battle on Feb. 8 after press time and wrap up against 7-1A foe Ascension Christian (2-9) on Friday.

East Iberville (16-12) was scheduled to visit Ascension Christian (2-9) on Feb. 8 and travel to Class 5A foe St. Amant (16-9) for action tonight.