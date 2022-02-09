Boys teams seek power points as regular season nears finish

Staff Report

It’s down to the wire in boys high school basketball as local teams look to gain or maintain position in power ratings for the upcoming playoff run.

DISTRICT 7-4A

The Green Devils gained leverage in the District 7-4A race with a 58-48 win over Istrouma on Feb. 4 and a non-district victory the following evening against Hamilton Christian of Lake Charles.

The Green Devils were set to face Belaire (8-20) after press time, but a showdown against Liberty (18-3) on Friday and a trip to Baton Rouge for action against Tara (12-13) could give PHS extra standing in the rankings.

It’s unlikely that the victories would boost the No. 26 team into the Top 16 before the Louisiana High School Athletic Association ranks are released in less than two weeks.

On the bright side, however, the Green Devils will likely remain in the Top 32 and land a playoff berth.

The current ranking would send Plaquemine to New Orleans to battle Landry-Walker (20-8).

DISTRICT 7-1A

A more intriguing scenario is playing out in District 7-1A, where White Castle and East Iberville hold the eighth and ninth spots in the rankings.

The Bulldogs (12-12, 2-1) posted a 61-29 win over St. John on Friday and breezed past Northeast 75-50 on Saturday. WCHS finishes the week with a district showdown tomorrow in Gonzales against Ascension Christian.

White Castle wraps up the regular season slate with non-district contests against Woodlawn (7-18) on Feb. 15 and clash with Class 2A foe Varnado (5-16) on Feb. 18.

East Iberville tangles with Varnado on Feb. 11 and faces Brusly (14-9) in a non-district rematch in which the Tigers hope to avenge a loss last month to the Panthers. EIHS closes regular season fare Feb. 19 at Hammond (16-11).

The Tigers nipped Cirsto Rey (3-19) in a 38-36 squeaker on Feb. 3. EIHS was set to tangle with Ascension Christian on Feb. 8.

The St. John Eagles, who slipped to 5-20 after the loss to White Castle, travel to district foe Ascension Catholic on Friday and head to St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville on Feb. 11.

The Eagles were ranked No. 24 in the Division IV Select power rankings, which allow only 16 teams in the playoffs, as opposed to 32 in non-select (public schools).