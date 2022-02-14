Green Devils shock Liberty Magnet, 68-66, in overtime

Staff Report

Liberty Magnet High School came to Plaquemine with a reputation as one of the state’s toughest boys basketball programs, but it was not enough to stop the hungry Green Devils.

A Gary Nicholas 3-point bucket in the final second of overtime gave Class 4A Plaquemine a 68-66 win over the Division II-select Pioneers, who entered the game ranked No. 1 in the Class 4A hoop rankings.

His game-winning shot was one of his five 3-point buckets – including three in the third stanza – that helped lift PHS over Liberty.

A quick toss to Nicholas allowed him to shoot from the corner and ace a shot that brought the capacity crowd to a frenzied celebration that looked like an early Mardi Gras gala.

“The pressure was enormous,” the senior Green Devils standout said. “I waited at the corner and when it came to me, I shot it as quickly as I could. I knew it was coming and I knew what I had to do.”

A Colbi Dennis bucket in the last two seconds of regulation forced the game into overtime.

Plaquemine improved to 14-12 overall and 4-1 in District 7-4A action.

Liberty dropped to 23-6 after the Green Devils dealt the Patriots their first district loss of the season.

The victory should give Plaquemine a boost in the Class 4A power rankings, but the Greenies still need all they help they can get to land a home berth for the opening round of the postseason fray. The Green Devils were ranked 23 among 32 teams in the Class 4A power rankings.

Dennis, who led Plaquemine with 22 points, tallied 10 of the 17 points that helped the Green Devils punch their ticket into overtime.

The win came at the perfect time for Plaquemine, head coach Donald Ray Johnson said.

“Liberty was tough, and we knew that coming into this game,” he said. “That’s a team that has a lot of depth and played us hard from start to finish.”

The Pioneers rolled to a 17-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.

LHS continued its onslaught in the second quarter with a 20-point rally built off a solid defense and Green Devil turnovers. Dennis nailed three of four shots at the line, while Bryson James 3-pointer and two-point shots by Aidan Joseph and Demorion Buggs ended the cold spell for PHS.

The Pioneers held Plaquemine scoreless for 3 ½ of the second quarter.

Plaquemine turned up the heat in the third quarter, which included nine points from Nicholas – all from three-point range – as well as two buckets from Dennis and one from Kameron Ranel.

“We got into some foul trouble, but I told our guys we had to stay tough and keep our composure,” Johnson said. “They came back strong in the third and never quit … I’m very proud of them.”

Liberty got much of its momentum from senior Jacob Wilson, who scored 17 in the first half. He finished with the game-high 27 points.

The Green Devils will end regular season action Tuesday.

Liberty was slated to collide with St. Michael the Archangel (15-9, 2-0) in a pivotal district clash. The Patriots were also set for home games tonight against New Orleans-based Eleanor McMain and a district battle against Tara (14-13, 3-0) in another contest with a major impact on the outcome of the 2022 district race.