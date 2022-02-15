All four parish girls basketball teams reach postseason playoffs

Staff Report

Two Iberville Parish basketball teams drew first-round byes, while another will be home and one will head to north Louisiana for the first-round playoffs in girls high school basketball.

No. 3 seed White Castle and No. 6 seed East Iberville will be idle for the first round of action in the postseason brackets released Monday afternoon by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.

WCHS (12-12) will host the winner of Delta Charter (14) and Logansport (19) in the regional round on Feb. 22.

East Iberville (17-13), the defending Class 1A champion, will also play Feb. 21 when the Lady Tigers entertain the winner of Delhi (11) and Centreville (22).

St. John (25-3) heads into the Division IV Select playoffs ranked No. 3. The Lady Eagles are slated to host No. 14 Westminster Christian on Wednesday.

A win over Opelousas-based Westminster will pair the Lady Eagles against the winner of Franklin-based Hanson Memorial (11) and Metairie’s St. Martin Episcopal (14).

Meanwhile, the Plaquemine Lady Green Devils (8-21), a young squad that eked out five wins this season, starts on a clean slate in the postseason for 7-4A action.

The Lady Green Devils (31) will travel north to face No. 2-seeded Bastrop in first round Class 4A playoff action.

The semifinals and championship rounds for schools in the non-select (public) school bracket will be held Feb. 28-March 3 during LHSAA Marsh Madness at the University Center in Hammond.

For select schools (private and parochial), the finals for Marsh Madness will be held Feb. 21-26 at the Alario Center in Westwego.

White Castle

The 2022 District 7-1A champion, is no stranger to postseason action, but the Lady Bulldogs hope to improve on the showing they made in last year’s run.

They began their post-season run with a 47-38 win over Grand Lake in first-round playoff action last season, but a 60-39 loss to Merryville ousted the Lady Bulldogs.

The season has been a slow burn for the Lady Bulldogs, but the program is peaking at the right time.

Wins against St. John and East Iberville paved the way to the district title for WCHS

“Coach Corey Wesley, Ericka Jones and Kipp Knight have film faithfully, and they’ve helped us formulate analyze our play and come up with a good game plan,” said head coach Tammy Pierce, a standout for the Lady Bulldogs during her high school years. “Things have come together offensively and defensively for us, so now it’s just a matter of the girls understanding what we’re trying to do and the direction we’re trying to take them. They’ve brought into the program.”

East Iberville

The Lady Tigers will go from the hunters to “the hunted” when they return to the Class 1A playoffs this year.

East Iberville became the Cinderella story of the 2020-21 season when they defeated Northwood-Lena for the school’s first state title since 1967, during the years it operated as Sunshine High School.

East Iberville head coach Mark Temple knows his team will face a tougher – and less cordial – welcome when they head into this year’s postseason fray.

The Lady Tigers battled through illness and injuries in January and earlier this month, but the entire team is back and ready in time for the playoff run, he said.

We struggled during district, but we’re okay now,” Temple said. “It’s going to be hard because we have other teams ahead of us, but we’re in a good place right now we’re ready for what’s ahead of us.”

St. John

For coach Cindy Prouty, the postseason run means her team must fight through hardships in hopes they can capture the reward that could await them at the end of the road.

“We are extremely excited about the opportunity to compete at the state level,” a 1986 SJHS graduate who made multiple postseason appearances during her four years on the Lady Eagle hoop roster. “Our girls are a little banged up, but they are pushing through the injuries.”

Prouty has two players struggling with nagging ankle issues, another who is sidelined with ankle injury and one who suffered a broken hand last week.

The Lady Eagles took the weekend off to rest up on those injuries before they would return to the work at hand earlier this week.

“We all know that from here on out nothing will be easy or guaranteed,” Prouty said. We need to be strong-willed and determined to finish our season with a state championship in mind.

‘I love my girls and the grit they have shown all year long,” she said. “I know they will fight to the end.”

Plaquemine

The Lady Eagles lost to Cedar Creek in second-round action of the LHSAA Division IV Select playoffs last season.

A young Lady Green Devil squad wants to follow in the footsteps of last year’s squad, which prevailed against Woodlawn-Shreveport and Belle Chasse before they returned to Shreveport for a season-ending loss at Huntington.

It's a different scenario this year. A Green Devil squad short on experience hopes to make the most of the opportunity and learn from it for future seasons, head coach Sidney Washington said.

At the same time, he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of an upset.

While he knows it’s a long shot, Washington has let his team know anything can happen in a playoff setting.

“I’ve told the girls we have nothing to lose, and our opponent has everything to lose,” he said. “That happens in playoffs.”

Most importantly, he wants his team to learn from it.

“Being we’re such a young squad, they see it as an opportunity to test the waters and see where they can be in the future,” Washington said. “We want them to know that they could be like their opponent down the line.