Regular season boys basketball action nears end

Staff Report

Boys basketball action heads into the final week with a mix of district and non-district battles before the start of playoffs next week.

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association is set to announce the post-season brackets Feb. 21.

The Eagles meet Mentorship Academy (19-8) in a non-district romp tonight. St. John (4-25) will close out its regular season with a District 7-1A battle against Ascension Catholic (14-11) Friday.

SJHS came up short in a 57-54 non-district battle on Feb. 11 at St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville.

East Iberville (15-13, 3-1) will host a non-district clash against Brusly (16-10) Friday and wrap regular season action at Hammond (4-26) on Saturday. The Tigers fell 85-57 in action last Friday at St. Amant.

White Castle (14-12) ends its regular season fare with a non-district battle against Woodlawn (8-19) today and travels to Varnado (5-17) Friday. The Bulldogs head into the final week after a 66-28 rout over Ascension Catholic.