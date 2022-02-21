St. Martin’s spoils St. John state championship hopes

Staff Report

A solid first-half performance gave the St. John Lady Eagles hope that their fortunes would lead them to the state title tournament, but an injury in the second half brought their outstanding season to an end.

An injury to J’Nyria Kelly midway through the third quarter erased a seven-point lead and paved the way for No. 6 seed St. Martin’s Episcopal to take a 41-36 win over No. 3 seed St. John in the Division IV quarterfinals Saturday night.

The loss came after the Eagles dominated the first half with an 11-5 lead in the first quarter and a 23-13 advantage at the intermission.

The loss ended St. John’s season 27-4 under head coach Cindy Prouty.

“No doubt in my mind that if J’Nyria didn’t get hurt, we would’ve won that game and make a serious run for the state title,” she said. “We played a fabulous first half and we had a solid defensive plan that controlled the game and set our tempo. Plus, we had an awesome crowd that provided us with Eagle Energy throughout the game.”

A pair of three-point goals by Kaitlyn Glaser and one by Isabella LoBue ignited St. John in the first quarter, which ended an 11-5 lead.

Glaser finished the night with eight points.

LoBue – who led scoring with 16 points – nailed a three-pointer in the second stanza, while Kelly’s four points and a two-pointer and free throw from Leanne Bueche paved the way for St. John’s 23-13 advantage at the half.

Kelly’s injury opened the door for a 19-point St. Martin’s rally, while St. John netted six.

The feisty Lady Eagles kept their fire burning in the fourth quarter and trailed by three with less than a minute, but it was not enough to stop St. Martin’s (16-2), which heads to Westwego Tuesday for semifinal action against No. 2 seed Cedar Creek in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Girls’ Marsh Madness at the Alario Center.

The winner will face the victor in the battle between top-seeded Ouachita Christian and No. 5 seed Southern Lab Thursday.

“Although J’Nyria is our “go to” player, I still thought we could win,” Prouty said. “It just didn’t go our way.

“It was an awesome season and I’m so proud of our team,” she said. “We came a long way over the years, and our program is thriving again thanks to this group of seniors.”

The loss came three nights after Kelly grinded out 33 points and an 11-for-11 showing at the free throw line in a 56-31 first-round win over No. 14-seeded Westminster Christian Academy of Opelousas.

St. John led 25-6 at halftime.

Glaser and Lacey Bueche bucketed six points apiece and Caroline Bueche tallied five. LoBue posted four points.