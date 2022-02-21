White Castle, East Iberville land home berths, Plaquemine travels for first playoff round

Staff Report

The focus for high school basketball teams shifts to the postseason playoffs, which are set to start later this week.

Three of the four Iberville Parish boys teams will set their sights on the state title trophies when action begins this week. The starting times for the games have not been announced.

The playoff road will take teams to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Boys’ Marsh Madness, set for March 7-12 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

District 7-1A champion White Castle (15-12), the 2021 Class 1A state runner-up, enters the playoffs as a No. 6 seed, can sit idle a couple days before they play the winner of No. 11 seed Block (11-12) and No. 22 seed Plain Dealing (3-17).

District 7-1A runner up East Iberville (15-15), which enters the postseason action as a No. 9 seed, will host No. 24 Gueydan (3-16) on Friday. The winner will tangle with No. 8 seed Grand Lake, which landed a first-round bye.

In Class 4A, No. 21 seed Plaquemine (15-12), visit No. 14 seed Northside of Lafayette (17-12) for bi-district 4A playoff action on Friday, Feb. 25. The winner will face the victor in the battle between No. 5 Beau Chene (25-6) and No. 28 North Vermillion (6-10), tentatively set for March 1 (Mardi Gras).

The Green Devils enter the postseason fray with the highest seed in 7-4A.

Tara (10-10), the only other 7-4A squad in the playoffs, heads into action as a No. 27 seed. The Trojans will visit Neville (24-7) for first-round action.