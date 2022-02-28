Second quarter rally propels first-round win for East Iberville Tigers

Staff Report

East Iberville worked past some kinks in the opening round and hardly looked back after the first quarter in the opening round of Class 1A non-select playoff action last Friday.

The hosting Tigers, seeded ninth in the Class 1A playoff bracket, tallied 27 points in the second quarter to blaze past 24th seed Gueydan, 63-43.

Dylan Raven nailed two 3-point buckets and Darian Thomas added one to ignite the rally that put the Tigers ahead 36-15 at halftime.

Raven led East Iberville with 13 points, while teammate Trey Perkins netted 10. Jun Darville tallied eight, while Kendrick Dixon and Darian Thomas scored six apiece. Rounding out the scoring were Cam Benjamin with five points, Eli Williamson with four, Nick Martin with three and A.J. Wilson, two.

The victory came down to the fundamentals that have been the focus day after day in practice throughout the season, head coach Jason Marks said.

“We knew if we do two of those things we’d win the game – with three, we’d dominate,” he said. “We took care of two and won the game, but we’ve got to get better and constantly improve… each round is going to get harder.”

“Best of all, we had a lot of three-point shots that didn’t fall,” Marks said.

East Iberville’s rally followed a lukewarm showing in the first quarter, which finished in a 9-6 advantage for the Tigers.

The second-quarter rally may have been the saving grace for the Tigers. Gueydan gained steam in the third stanza and outscored EIHS, 13-8.

Both teams turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, in which the Tigers tallied 19 points against Gueydan’s 15.

A solid showing from start to bottom on the roster gave Marks an added boost of encouragement about the potential the Tigers have in the post-season run.

“Our guys worked hard, played hard and I’m very proud of them,” he said. “It’s been a season in which they’ve been working very hard for us.

“We had a good start going into the playoffs, and we want to continue moving forward with a lot of momentum,” Marks said. “Total team effort is what we need to be successful, and that means the effort and energy has to come from everybody ranging from the five starters to the last guy off the bench.”

A pre-district run that included a steady diet of opposition from schools in higher classifications has given the Tigers an added dose of preparation for the workload ahead.

The schedule has played a role in the team’s success, he said.

“That was the point of having a tough non-district to prepare us for this part of the season,” Marks said. “You face tough situations, and you learn to persevere through them.”

The victory propelled EIHS to a second-round battle that will send them to southwest Louisiana for action against Grand Lake, a No. 8 seed squad that drew a bye in the first round. The playoff run will lead the four final teams to the LHSAA Boy’s Marsh Madness Tournament on March 7-10 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.