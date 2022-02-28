Northside eliminates Plaquemine from Louisiana boys high school basketball playoffs

Staff Report

A trip to Lafayette marked the end of the road for Plaquemine, which fell 53-47 against Northside in Class 4A boys playoff action last Friday.

Defense marked the battle in the relatively low-scoring game, but fouls and chilly shooting at the free throw line in the first half made the battle tougher for the No. 21 seed Green Devils, who finished the season 15-13.

PHS came up short on eight free throw attempts in the first half and trailed by nine points at the half after the Green Devils ended the first quarter ahead 12-8.

“We got a few steals, but our point guard (Kameron Ranel) got into foul trouble, which set us back.” Plaquemine head coach Donald Ray Johnson said.

A three-pointer with 4:55 left in the game gave Northside a 43-41 lead that helped the Vikings seal the win.

Colbi Dennis finished the night with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Three Green Devils netted 3-point goals – senior Gary Nicholas, and junior Jase Washington and Michael Mitchell.

The free throw issues haunted Plaquemine several times this season, Johnson said.

“We lost four games by one point each, and all four we should’ve won,” he said. “I just keep thinking that if we were a little more locked in, we could’ve done it.”