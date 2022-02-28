White Castle girls reach Class 1A semifinals with victory over East Iberville

Staff Report

White Castle did not forget the end to their 2021 season when parish rival East Iberville eliminated the Lady Bulldogs in the state basketball quarterfinals.

WCHS returned the favor last week when they rallied in the second half to pull off a 42-38 heartbreaker against the 2021 Class 1A champion Lady Tigers, who entered the playoffs a No. 6 seed.

The win propelled No. 3 seed White Castle to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Marsh Madness for action against Class 1A powerhouse North Central (the No. 2 seed).

A win will send the Lady Bulldogs to the state championship game in the bracket that pits top-seeded Northwood-Lena against No. 4 seed Merryville.

“Our girls have worked hard all year for this and I’m very proud of them,” head coach Tammy Pierce said. “They stayed focused and never gave up.”

A 13-point showing by Chambreieon Link paced the White Castle win. She finished 5 for 6 at the free throw line and netted two 3-point buckets. Teammates Tasia Black and Aiyah Young each finished with 10 points.

Black and Link each bucketed 3-point goals in the fourth to seal the victory.

White Castle opened with a 9-3 lead off free throws Link, Young and Chiquita Williams. Link also scored on a 3-point goal in the opening stanza.

East Iberville fought back in the second quarter with a rally that included six points by Ty’Quencia Mosby and five from Taylor Gordon to put the Lady Tigers ahead 16-14 at halftime.

The Lady Tigers went into the final ahead by four, but defense helped White Castle hold EIHS to eight points, which allowed the Lady Bulldogs to pull off the heartbreaker.

EIHS came up short despite a solid performance by K. Scott, who scored the game-high 15 and went 4-for-5 from the free throw line. Teammate Gordon netted 12 and went 3-for-4 from the paint. Mosby netted eight for East Iberville.

The Lady Tigers finished 17-13.

“We executed the game plan well, but down the stretch we had turnovers and we didn’t get the rebounds,” East Iberville head coach Mark Temple said. “We had a very good season when we look at it, but I just felt bad for our seniors, who had two Top 28 appearances and a state championship over their four years, so you can’t ask much more from them.

“But I can’t take anything away from White Castle – Tammy has a very good team, and she does a great job with those girls,” Temple said. “As for us, we’ll have to start over with a young team next year, but we will be trying.”

White Castle reached the quarterfinals off a 65-37 rout over Delta Charter and East Iberville eliminated Delhi in a 49-46 squeaker.