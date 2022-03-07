Iberville players take top honors on All-District girls basketball roster

Staff Report

Two seniors and a coach who led her team to a district championship commanded the spotlight in the District 7-1A All-District basketball roster for the 2021-22 girls basketball season.

St. John senior J’Nyria Kelly was selected Player of the Year, and East Iberville sophomore Armani Gordon was chosen Defensive Player of the Year by the district coaches.

Meanwhile, White Castle head coach Tammy Pierce, who led the Lady Bulldogs to the District 7-1A championship and the state semifinals, was named Coach of the Year.

WCHS finished its season 13-13 after a loss to North Central in the Class 1A state semifinals.

Kelly, who was recognized in January as the all-time leading scorer in St. John girls basketball history, was consistently among the top scorers for the Eagles this year and nearly her entire varsity career.

It marked the third consecutive year Kelly received the unanimous vote for the honor, something only accomplished by Jean Delahaye, who played for the Eagles from 1978-83.

“She had a storybook high school career up until the injury, but now she just needs to stay positive, rehab like a champ and get ready for the opportunity to play again at the next level,” St. John coach Cindy Prouty said. “I believe her commitment level is strong enough to do that. She is a remarkable young woman with a great future ahead.”

Gordon, meanwhile, remained one of the dominant forces for East Iberville, the 2021 Class 1A state champion.

She was a freshman on the squad that won the state title in 2021 in Hammond.

The honor comes after a season in which Gordon showed vast improvement in her performance, East Iberville girls basketball coach Mark Temple said.

“Her defensive tenacity goes unmatched,” he said. “She's a versatile defender who's asked to guard multiple positions.

“One night she might be guarding an opposing team's guard, and the next night she's guarding another team's post player,” Temple said. “We've asked her to do that on a night in night out basis,”

He said Gordon is the most versatile defender he has coached, and her offensive game is improving.

“She notched her first triple-double against Ascension Catholic,” Temple said. “I see her becoming a very intricate piece to the Lady Tigers' basketball program.”