Overtime win sends White Castle Bulldogs into Class 1A state championship game Friday

LAKE CHARLES – One more mission remains for White Castle to accomplish in the 2022 basketball season, and that opportunity awaits them Friday.

The sixth-seeded Bulldogs (18-12) return to the Class 1A non-select state championship game for the second consecutive year. WCHS will battle No. 1 seed North Central for the title as part of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Marsh Madness.

Tip-off at Burton Coliseum is 1 p.m.

A 62-51 overtime win in semifinal action Monday over Delhi paved the way for WCHS to reach the championship game.

The game went into overtime after No. 2 seed Delhi cut into a double-digit lead the Bulldogs built in the second half.

A 15-2 overtime rally sealed the Bulldog victory. Baskets by Jacob Green, Kendal Gales and Darian Pierce helped WCHS pull past Delhi.

The Bulldogs scored seven unanswered points after overtime began.

Delhi took a four-point lead in the fourth quarter but could not keep the momentum for the remainder of regulation play.

“We gave them the first punch,” head coach Dewan Carter said. “But we punched back and made a run.”

Three-point buckets by Jacob Green and Kardell Gales ignited White Castle in the opening quarter. The Bulldogs turned up the tempo and led 29-22 at halftime.

Jacob Green and Demorion Burks each scored 11 to lead the Bulldogs. Burks tallied 10 rebounds.

Evan Washington led Delhi with 18 points.

Delhi ended its season 26-7.