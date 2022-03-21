White Castle’s Dawan Carter nets Coach of Year in 7-1A boys basketball

Staff Report

District 7-1A runner-up White Castle and state semifinalist East Iberville both notched two spots on the first team of the All-District roster selected by the district coaches.

Meanwhile, White Castle’s Dawan Carter was named the district’s Coach of the Year. He led WCHS to the district title and the second consecutive berth in the Class 1A non-select state championship game.

Senior Demarco Williams of Ascension Catholic got the nod as Most Valuable Player.

“It’s a little bittersweet,” Carter said. “We had a great year, but I wish we could’ve gotten that state championship after going two years in a row. But I can’t complain because others would love to have the opportunity we’ve had.”

Ascension Catholic senior Gavin Richardson was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Junior Jalen Washington was White Castle’s sole first-team entry. He led the Bulldogs with an average of 24 points per game in district, and 18 in non-district.

East Iberville junior Treyveon Perkins and sophomore teammate Dylan Raven landed first-team honors.

Rounding out the first team were Ascension Christian junior Aiden Carter and St. John senior Joseph Schlatre, both consistent double-digit scorers this season.

Second-team honors went to Ascension Catholic junior Gavin Richardson and freshman teammate Jamiris Breaux, as well as White Castle senior Hakeem Young and junior teammate Kardel Gales. East Iberville senior Kardel Gales also landed a second-team honor.

HONORABLE MENTIONS: Calvin Delone, junior, Ascension Catholic; Jack Abadie, senior, Ascension Catholic, Ethan Cormier, senior, Ascension Christian; Emory Templet, senior, Ascension Christian; Jonathan

Berthelot, junior, St. John; Josh Daigle, senior, St. John; Ahmad Wilson, 7th grade, St. John; Juan Darville, sophomore, East Iberville; Camron Benjamin, junior, East Iberville; Damian Pierce, senior, White Castle; Jacob Green, senior, White Castle and Damorion Burks, freshman, White Castle.