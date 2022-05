Plaquemine Post South

St. John senior J’Nyria Kelly recently signed a scholarship to play basketball for Baton Rouge Community College. By her final season, she tallied more than 2,400 career points, which eclipsed the record of 2,161 set by Jean Delahaye, a St. John Hall of Famer who played from 1978-83 for the Eagles. She is the daughter of Roderick and Kim Kelly.