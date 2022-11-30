St. John Legends Classic highlights high school basketball slate this weekend

Staff Report

The move into basketball season brings with it the tournaments that will continue through December and end at the start of the new year.

A tournament Thursday through Saturday brings together boys and girls hoop squads from the region for the 2022 St. John Legends Class at the Eagle gymnasium.

It will also mark the announcement of this year’s inductions into the St. John Hall of Fame, which will be announced at halftime of the 5:50 p.m. game on Friday.

Here’s a look at the schedule for the three evenings:

Thursday: 4 p.m., St. John vs. Port Allen (girls); 5;10 p.m., Dunham vs. Assumption (girls); 6:30 p.m., St. John vs. St. Michael (girls) and 7:40 p.m., St. John vs. Central Private (boys).

Friday: 3:30 p.m., Family Christian Academy vs. Assumption (girls); 4:40 p.m., Northeast vs. Central Catholic (boys); 5:50 p.m., St. John vs. Dunham (girls); Halftime, Hall of Fame presentation; 7:10 p.m., St. Michael vs. Family Christian Academy (girls) and 8:10 p.m., St. John vs. Catholic-Pointe Coupee (boys).

Saturday: 9 a.m., Central Private at Vanderbilt (boys); 10:10 a.m., Port Allen vs. Family Christian (girls); 11:20 a.m., St. John vs. Northeast (boys); 12:30 p.m., St. John vs. Port Allen (girls); 1:40 p.m., Catholic-Pointe Coupee vs. Vanderbilt (boys); 2:50 p.m., Northeast vs. Central Private (boys) and 4 p.m., Catholic-Pointe Coupee vs. Central Catholic (boys).

MORE ACTION

EAST IBERVILLE BOYS: The Tigers began the season 0-2 after they lost, 58-38, to Livingston Collegiate and fell to Slidell, 72-44. They closed the week with a 48-40 victory at St. Thomas Aquinas. The Tigers remain idle until they visit Glen Oaks on Dec. 13

EAST IBERVILLE GIRLS: The Lady Tigers began the season (0-5) after losses at Port Allen, St. Helena, Achrbishop Chapelle and West Feliciana.

PLAQUEMINE BOYS: The Green Devils, who finished the Thanksgiving holiday 5-0, were set to entertain neighboring rival Livonia (1-2) They will remain idle until Tuesday, when they host Capitol (1-4). In last week’s action, the Green Devils toppled Helen Cox, 57-44, prevailed over Donaldsonville, 63-44 and upended White Castle, 51-45.

PLAQUEMINE GIRLS: The Lady Green Devils head back into action after they improved to 3-1 after a 52-43 win at Episcopal and a 49-21 triumph over Dunham (3-1). The lone PHS loss came in a 41-34 tumble against St. Helena College & Career Academy.

Upcoming action sends Plaquemine to Donaldsonville on Dec. 5, while Lutcher comes to PHS on Dec. 7.

WHITE CASTLE GIRLS – The Lady Tigers (1-0), who were idle Thanksgiving week, return to action Tuesday, Dec. 6 when they visit University Lab. They to Livonia on Thursday, Dec. 8.

WHITE CASTLE BOYS –The Bulldogs chalked win in their first two games with a 53-48 triumph at Assumption and a 49-27 rout over Tara in tournament action. In the same tourney, the Bulldogs fell 51-45 to Plaquemine.

Upcoming action includes a visit from neighboring foe Donaldsonville (2-1) on Friday, Dec. 2, and a visit to Morgan City (0-3) on Dec. 6.