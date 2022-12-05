St. John girls basketball working through rebuilding rigors

Staff Report

The 2022 season brings a different outlook for the St. John girls basketball team.

Last year’s senior-laden squad has given way to a much young team, one that is anchored by four juniors and no seniors.

That’s not to say that it’s time to push the panic button, however.

The Lady Eagles won three of their past four games after an 0-4 start, which included a 53-42 win over a solid Dunham squad on Friday night in the St. John Legends Classic.

“We’re trying to teach the kids we have how to score and be more aggressive,” head coach Cindy Prouty said. “Whatever game we play is going to be a scrappy game.

“They play hard on defense, but they need more consistent scoring,” she said.

St. John grinded out 22 points in the final quarter to take the win.

Caroline Bueche, who led the Eagles with 13 points, scored 11 in the fourth quarter. Her final tally included a 7-of-8 showing at the free throw line.

Teammates Leanne Buehce and Lakeland Devillier each netted 12. Devilier went 5-of-7 from the paint in the final stanza.

Leanne Bueche propelled St. John with a trio of 3-point buckets, while Devillier netted one.

“Caroline and Leanne have been leading offensively, while Chloe Smith and Lakeland Devillier have been doing a lot of our rebounding – and that’s four of my juniors,” she said. “Caroline is the only returning starter from last year, so we’re rotating four juniors, and we rotate a sophomore one at a time.”

The Lady Eagles lost their first four games against Port Allen, St. Scholastica, West St. Mary and Episcopal.

Port Allen struck again Saturday when the Lady Pelicans upended St. John, 37-32, in the tournament.

The Lady Eagles travel to Ascension Catholic on Thursday and head to New Roads on Saturday for action against False River Academy. St. John visits Berwick on Dec. 12 and ventures to Reserve on the following night to battle Riverside Academy.