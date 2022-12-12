Girls hoop squads find groove early in season

Staff Report

White Castle and Plaquemine entered this week hoping build on three-game winning streaks, while St. John sets its sights on moving above the .500 mark and East Iberville looks to gain momentum in girls basketball action.

WHITE CASTLE

Coach Tammy Pierce’s Lady Bulldogs have rallied to a 5-1 in the opening weeks of basketball, and a 38-31 win at Livonia gave White Castle its third consecutive win.

White Castle chalked up a 60-53 win at Fontainebleau and a 69-63 win at University Lab over the last week.

White Castle faces perhaps its toughest challenge of the season when the Lady Bulldogs travel to Vanderbilt Catholic (9-1) on Saturday.

PLAQUEMINE

The Lady Green Devils overcame a four-game winning streak to move above .500 over the past week.

After wins over University Lab, Episcopal and Dunham last month, losses to St. Helena College and Career Academy, Edna Karr and Glen Oaks dropped the team to 0-4, but Plaquemine did not quit.

A 43-28 win at Donaldsonville, a 51-28 victory at Lutcher and a 41-21 triumph against John F. Kennedy High School helped Plaquemine move past the skid.

The Lady Green Devils cross paths Thursday with East Iberville and travel to A.J. Ellender on Dec. 21.

Plaquemine resumes action after the Christmas break Dec. 27 against Holy Savior Menard, which is currently 11-1.

The Lady Green Devil standouts include senior center Nickia Jackson, senior guard Ceiara Davis, junior guard Latyrian Perkins, junior forward Journey Maryland and junior guard Orielle Jackson.

ST. JOHN

Coach Cynthia Prouty’s Eagles rallied past Opelousas Catholic 53-32 and prevailed over Ascension Catholic 50-39 last week. St. John breezed past False River Academy 40-5 on Saturday.

It’s a far cry from the 0-4 start.

“I told the girls that it’s like starting over,” Prouty said. “We had a slow start this season, so now that we have some wins under our belt, the girls are playing with more confidence, but we really need our juniors to step their game up and lead this young team.”

Against Opleousas Catholic, Chloe Smith netted 11 points, including one 3-point bucket. Teammate Caroline Bueche, who also scored 11, went 5-for-6 at the free throw line.

St. John is at home for St. Martin’s Episcopal on Friday, Dec. 16 and undefeated Houma Christian on Dec. 21.

“I’m hoping we can get two more wins to finish our schedule before Christmas break,” Prouty said. “I am very proud of the effort the girls have shown.”

EAST IBERVILLE

The Lady Tigers are also trying to overcome a slow start before district action begins in January.

East Iberville routed Mentorship Academy on Nov. 29 for its first win of the season and chalked a 51-34 victory over Northeast on Dec. 5 and triumphed 35-17 against Thrive Academy.

Standouts for East Iberville include senior center Kourtney Evans, junior point guard Armani Gordon and junior Kait’lynn Elphage.

The Lady Tigers fell short 41-37 at Franklin on Dec. 9. Upcoming action pairs East Iberville with parish foe Plaquemine on Thursday. The Lady Tigers travel to West Jefferson on Dec. 20 and resume action Jan. 5 against Slaughter Community Charter.