Local boys basketball teams hope to find groove before district play

Staff Report

The Plaquemine Green Devils will have a brief hiatus before Christmas but action will heat up Dec. 26, when they kick off the annual Green Devil Holiday Classic, which runs through Dec. 29.

Along with PHS, teams scheduled to participate include East Iberville, White Castle, Northside, David Thibodaux (Lafayette), St. James, Dutchtown and Thibodaux.

The Green Devils trailblazed to an 8-2 start that recently included a 71-42 win over Capitol and 45-40 victory over Livonia.

Standouts for the Green Devils this season include seniors Kameron Ranel, Tyris Pierre and Jase Washington.

“Kameron is the one who will be driving the car this season, plus we have Jase, who has done well as guard and forward,” head coach Donald Ray Johnson said. “They’re competitive, and that’s how they get the edge on opponents.

“We’ve got some experience and we’ve got depth, and that’s been able to help us out,” he said. “We’ve got some guys who can contribute.”

ST. JOHN

The Eagles prevailed, 69-46, on Saturday at False River, two days after they fell, 75-41, at Ascension Catholic.

St. John, 2-5, faces Houma Christian on Dec. 21 and resumes action Jan. 6 in New Roads against Catholic-Pointe Coupee.

Prospective leaders for the 2022-23 Eagles include point guards Jonathan Berthelot and Adam Blanchard, along with Troy Washington, Seth Williams, Dalwine Beloney, Keithan Ranel, Galvin Martin, Jacob Schlatre and Joseph Schlatre.

EAST IBERVILLE

The Tigers improved to 3-4 last week after a 64-60 win at Central and 69-60 triumph over Southern Lab.

East Iberville is set for action Dec. 15 at Archbishop Shaw, and the Tigers face perhaps their toughest challenge thus far when they visit Brusly (7-0) on Dec. 19.

The Tigers visit Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy on Dec. 21 and visit Crescent City on Dec. 22.

East Iberville also will compete in the Green Devil Holiday Classic beginning Dec. 26.

Potential leaders for the 2022-23 Tigers include point guards Keondrick Dixon, Dylan Raven and Mandrill Williams, along with center Michael Triplett and 6-foot-2 forward Dedrick Wilson.

WHITE CASTLE

The Bulldogs (4-3) look to regroup after a 57-44 loss Dec. 9 at St. Amant. WCHS posted a 67-65 win Dec. 6 at Morgan City

As with other schools, action will taper down during exams, but the Bulldogs will compete in the Green Devil Classic on Dec. 26. Prospective standouts for the Bulldogs this season include senior point guard Jalan Washington, along with Javan Deloch, Kardell Gales, Rontrell Jackson and Demarion Burks.