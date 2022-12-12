Plaquemine, White Castle await first La. 1 Classic basketball tournament

Staff Report

Coaches along the Westbank clamored for years to create a tournament in the same vein as the Baton Rouge Holiday Classic, and this year it finally will come to fruition.

Seven teams will compete Thursday through Saturday in the first La. 1 Classic, which will be at Port Allen High School.

Plaquemine and White Castle will join Ascension Catholic, Brusly, Donaldsonville, Livonia and Port Allen in the tournament.

White Castle will clash with 4A foe Livonia in action at 5:30 p.m. Immediately after that game, Plaquemine will see action at 7 p.m. Thursday and will face the winner of the Brusly-Donaldsonville contest.

Both coaches see the game as a measuring stick for the rest of the season, and rightfully so.

“This is a good measuring stick for where we are at this point in the season,” Plaquemine coach Donald Ray Johnson said. “We have no easy games in this tournament.”

Port Allen is a two-time defending Class 2A state champion, while White Castle has emerged state runner-up two consecutive years in the Class 1A title game.

“Everyone is going to want to have the bragging rights for who’s the best team on the Westside,” White Castle head coach Dewan Carter said. “There’s not a weak team in that tournament … it’s going to be a battle every night.”