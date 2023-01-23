District action begins in boys prep basketball

Staff Report

Boys high school basketball action shifts from tournaments and non-district fare to district races for local squads in Iberville Parish this week.

Here’s a look at the slate for the upcoming week:

WHITE CASTLE

The Bulldogs take aim at the District 8-1A championship when they entertain a solid Ascension Christian squad on Friday.

WCHS, 15-9, enters the district fray with one loss since the new year, when they fell 68-50 on Jan. 14 at Plaquemine.

The Bulldogs will have a two-game break from district fare next week when they visit 5A foe Woodlawn on Jan. 30 and host Varnado on Feb. 2.

WCHS resumes district play Feb. 3 when parish foe St. John (3-11) comes to town. Another parish battle looms when the Bulldogs visit East Iberville (10-12) on Feb. 10.

PLAQUEMINE

The Green Devils headed into the week 13-11 after a 65-48 loss at McKinley in the District 6-4A opener on Jan. 19. Following a league battle on Friday at Istrouma (3-17), the Green Devils face district contender St. Michael the Archangel (18-6) on Jan 31 and a Westbank showdown at Brusly (16-5) on Feb. 3.

EAST IBERVILLE

The Tigers host St. John on Friday and collide with Ascension Catholic (7-10) on Jan. 31. EIHS fell 72-57 against Mentorship Academy (14-10) on Jan. 17, which marked their first loss of 2023.

The Tigers visit Varnado (2-15) on Feb. 3 and University Lab (13-10) on Feb. 13.

ST. JOHN

The young Eagles are set to battle False River (2-18) in New Roads on Wednesday and entertain Ascension Christian on Jan. 31. After their battle Feb. 3 at White Castle, the Eagles will host Ascension Catholic on Feb. 7.