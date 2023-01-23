Rivals, district foes await local girls hoop squads

Staff Report

An assortment of longtime rivalries and district battles highlight the girls basketball picture as key showdowns loom for all four local programs.

PLAQUEMINE

The Lady Green Devils have mounted a solid 17-9 record that includes a 50-35 win in the District 6-4A opener Jan. 20 at McKinley.

PHS is set to tangle with league foe Tara (8-7) Tuesday and visit Istrouma (8-18) on Friday.

Plaquemine visits Capitol (4-10) for a non-district contest on Saturday.

Plaquemine will host St. Michael the Archangel (6-12) Jan. 31, which leads up to a showdown against Westside powerhouse Brusly (22-4) for district action Feb. 3.

EAST IBERVILLE

The Lady Tigers (12-11) stretched their win streak to five with a 52-26 rout over Geo Next Generation on Jan. 19.

The win followed a 45-39 triumph Jan. 7 at Livonia, a 42-36 victory over Donaldsonville on Jan. 9 and triumphs of 45-42 on Jan. 18 at Northeast and 52-26 against Geo Next Generation.

ST. JOHN

The Lady Eagles (10-12) open action this week at Woodlawn with hopes they can end a slump that included four consecutive losses.

SJHS fell 52-25 against Dunham on Jan. 10, 33-20 in action Jan. 13 against Live Oak, 51-38 at crosstown foe Plaquemine and 61-30 Jan. 20 at Family Christian.

The Lady Eagles will visit False River Academy (4-16) Wednesday and begin district action Friday at East Iberville. The district run continues next week with a visit from Ascension Catholic (4-11) Jan. 31 and a trip to White Castle (11-10) on Feb. 3.

WHITE CASTLE

The Lady Bulldogs (11-10) are set for a solid battle in their district opener when they travel to Ascension Catholic (11-7) on Tuesday. WCHS returns home Friday for a league battle against Ascension Christian, followed by showdowns against cross-parish foes St. John on Feb. 3 and East Iberville on Feb. 10.