White Castle girls keep district lead after win over St. John

Staff Report

White Castle maintained its lead in District 8-1A girls basketball when the Lady Bulldogs defeated visiting St. John in action last Friday.

The win kept White Castle (15-11, 3-0) unbeaten in the district race as action moved into the final week, which includes a clash on the road Friday against East Iberville (15-13, 1-1).

St. John slipped to 12-15 and 1-2 in league fare, but playoff hopes are still high for St. John, which will entertain Ascension Catholic (15-8, 2-1) Tuesday and tangle with visiting Class 3A foe Collegiate Baton Rouge (0-20) for a non-district romp that will wrap up regular season fare.

In the battle between White Castle and St. John, WCHS held its visitors to two goals in the first quarter en route to a 12-4 advantage.

White Castle senior Kori Wesley, who had the game-high 21 points, netted nine points in the second quarter – including her first of three 3-point goals of the night – while senior teammate Aaliyah Young went 4-for-5 in the second stanza.

St. John, meanwhile, engineered its best quarter of the night in the second when junior Chloe Smith aced all four of her free throws, while junior Caroline Bueche netted five points and junior Lakelyn Deviller had two for a 12-point output which ended half with a 29-17 lead for White Castle.

The tempo eased in the second half when White Castle tallied eight points against St. John’s 7. Both teams posted 11 in the final quarter.

Rounding out scoring for White Castle were Kelsey Robinson with 11, while Young bucketed nine. Rounding out the scoring were Jayala Dorsey with four, T. Black with two and Kennedi Jones with one.

Caroline Bueche and Chloe Smith scored 11 and 10, respectively, for the Eagles. Leanne Bueche notched seven, while three Eagles – Maddie Dupont, Lakelyn Devillier and Olivia Sanchez – notched two apiece.

Green Devils Red Hot

Perhaps the biggest surprise on area 4A basketball this season has been the rise of Plaquemine, which has its eyes on postseason fare after winning 11 of its past 13 games.

A 41-37 win over stronghold Brusly (25-8) marked the latest pop for the 6-4A Green Devils (21-9, 5-1), who will end regular season action Friday at Broadmoor (1-12). Leaders for Plaquemine include 5-10 senior guard Ceiara Davis, 5-7 senior center Nickia Jackson, and junior guards Orielle Jackson and Hayleigh Plant.