Iberville Parish high school basketball action nears end of regular season fare

Staff Report

The last week of regular season action has local basketball teams awaiting the announcement on playoff bids, which will be announced next week.

The Plaquemine Green Devils (18-12, 5-2 in District 6-4A) hope a visit from West Feliciana (7-13, 3-2) on Friday will ease the gut punch they took in a 58-56 loss to Broadmoor, which also has its sights on postseason fare after improving to 15-12 overall and 4-2 in district.

The Lady Green Devils had an easier week of regular season action, which ended with a 54-11 rout against Broadmoor (6-16) on Feb. 10 and a 59-15 defeat against Belaire (6-16). PHS awaits playoffs on the heels of a 23-9 finish in regular season action and 7-1 record in district.

Across town, St. John’s girls will likely get a road trip for playoff action after a 13-17 overall finish and 1-3 showing in district, on the heels of a major rebuild after the loss of several key seniors last year.

The Lady Eagles fell short 51-43 in non-district fare against St. Joseph’s Plaucheville, two days after St. John breezed past Collegiate Baton Rouge, 44-18.

St. John suffered a 43-41 heartbreaker against longtime rival Ascension Catholic (18-8) in an 8-1A showdown on Feb. 7.

The St. John boys hoop squad, also in a rebuilding mode, triumphed 62-59 against St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville. The victory snapped a five-game losing streak. The Eagles visit Ascension Christian (15-14) in district fare Friday in Gonzales.