White Castle sweeps East Iberville in District 8-1A basketball

Staff Report

White Castle’s boys and girls basketball teams sealed District 8-1A championships with wins last Friday at East Iberville.

In the boys game, East Iberville’s Trey Perkins had a game-high 30 points, but it did not stop White Castle from taking a 60-50 win over the Tigers.

East Iberville opened with a 16-14 lead in the first quarter and led 29-27 at the half. White Castle turned up the momentum and netted 16 points to led the Tigers 45-36 by the end of the third stanza.

The Bulldogs bucketed 15 points in a rapid-paced fourth quarter to bag the win.

“We had to pick up the pace and make adjustments, and that helped us in the second half,” White Castle head coach Dawan Carter said. “We love playing on the road because it prepares us for all the road games we will face in the playoffs.”

John Washington tallied 21 points, including a pair of 3-point shots, to pace the Bulldogs. Teammate Damarion Burks notched 19 points and went 5-6 at the free throw line. Kardell Gales netted 11 and Javen Deloh scored 8.

Keondrick Dixon had 12 points, including two 3-point buckets for East Iberville, while Dylan Raven tallied seven.

“This was a playoff -like atmosphere with district implications, which was good for us going into playoffs,” East Iberville coach Jason Marks said. “Our guys have fought all season and they show up every day for me, so I’m very proud of them.”

GIRLS

The Lady Bulldogs used a dominant first quarter run to outpace East Iberville to clinch the District 8-1A title.

White Castle posted a 13-3 lead in the first quarter and led 25-13 at the half.

East Iberville gained momentum in the third quarter, when the Lady Tigers outscored White Castle 12-9. White Castle outpaced East Iberville, 14-6, in the fourth.

Kelsey Robinson led White Castle with 15 points, while Alliyah Young netted 10 and Tasia Young posted 10. Amiyah Joseph bucketed 12 points for East Iberville, while Armani Gordon and Kourtney Evans had six points apiece. Kinsley Scott scored four.