White Castle boys basketball makes third consecutive state tournament trip

Staff Report

White Castle head basketball coach Dewan Carter hopes the third time is the charm.

A win over Delhi last Friday sent White Castle back to the LHSAA Marsh Madness state tournament for the third consecutive time in his three years at the helm of the program.

White Castle grinded out 46 points in the second half – including 27 in the final quarter – to pull past Delhi, 66-55.

“That’s what’s so mind-boggling, for someone to become a head coach and in the first three years you’re going to the state tournament,” Carter said. “I hope this time is the charm.”

The Bulldogs (26-9) took a 20-13 lead at halftime after the opening stanza ended in an 11-11 stalemate.

The intensity spiked in the second half when Delhi (22-10) came within six points of the Bulldogs by the end of the third quarter, but White Castle scored 27 points in the fourth to pull away from Delhi.

“Delhi was very athletic and quick and the - pressure got to us a little bit, and that’s what really made us step it up in the second half,” Carter said.

Jalan Washington powered the Bulldogs with 30 points, while Damorion Burks netted 15. Kardell Gales bucketed seven, while Rontrell Jackson and Shadrack Allen had five apiece.

The No. 2-seeded Bulldogs (26-9) are set to face No. 3 Franklin (20-5) Tuesday in semifinal action at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. A victory would put WCHS against the winner of No. 1 seed East Feliciana and No. 4 seed North Central at 4 p.m. Friday.