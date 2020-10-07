Tigers gear for CPHS after Week 1 victory

Staff Report

East Iberville got all the milage it could grind out of a 120-mile drive last week, but it’s no reason to downplay the Week 2 opponent for the Tiger home opener.

The enthusiasm is high, but EIHS cannot afford to let its guard down when Central Private visits St. Gabriel for Week 2 fare.

Justin Joseph’s era as Tiger head coach got off to a roaring start in a 38-20 win over Varnado, in the Washington Parish village of Angie.

Senior wingback Chris Boudreaux propelled the East Iberville ground attack with 254 yards on 11 carries, including one for a 95-yard scamper. He finished the night with three touchdowns.

Teammate Roderick Valentine scored two TDs. He completed five of seven passes for 115 yards, while favorite target Jaylen Fontenot accounted for 80 of those receiving yards.

The Tigers finished the night with 533 yards total offense, including 418 on the ground.

Patrick Wells powered the defense with 14 tackles, including two for a loss. Keymond Ellis and Azarion Ross forced fumbles , recovered by Bryant Chenevert and Future Ford.

“That game was very impressive, and we had the kids very motivated,” Joseph said. “They came out hot and scored a lot of points very quickly.

“I think we could’ve scored a lot more, but I definitely used the opportunity to get some of our young Tigers some stripes, so we made sure everyone had an opportunity to play,” he said.

The Tigers now focus their attention to Central Private, a team that EIHS cannot afford to take lightly, Joseph said.

The Redhawks visit the Tigers after a 49-21 loss to Division IV Select state runner-up Catholic-Pointe Coupee last Friday, after Central Private led 13-0 at halftime.

East Iberville may have more personnel, but CPHS has a loyal and faithful following that is willing to go the distance for the Redhawks, Joseph said.

“They’ve already asked for 100-plus tickets, and they travel extremely well,” he said. “When we played them last year, they gave us everything we could handle, but we prevailed over them.”

Central Private joined the Louisiana High School Athletic Association last season after nearly 20 years in the Mississippi Private School Association.