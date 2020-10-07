Plaquemine focuses on West St. John after loss to St. Thomas More

Staff Report

The Plaquemine Green Devils head into Week 2 action with the benefit of a homefield advantage when they face West St. John in non-district fare at Andrew Canova Stadium. But the date could change.

The game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday, but Plaquemine’s battle against their 1A foe from the St. John the Baptist Parish town of Edgard could change due to Hurricane Delta, which was expected to make landfall early Friday.

The Friday kickoff remained intact as of Monday night, but head coach Paul Distefano said a final decision would come Wednesday (after press time) on any change in the date and time.

“It could be Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday,” he said. “Right now, it’s Friday until we know more.”

WSJ made short work of New Orleans-based Lusher Christian in a 44-0 rout.

The battle against the Rams, a perennial 1A contender, puts the Green Devils against a smaller school, but WSJ poses as big a threat as larger schools, Distefano said.

“Don’t let the classification fool you – they’re as good as anybody,” he said. “They’re big, fast and physical … we may have the bigger numbers, but they have more experience.”

Unlike many schools in smaller classifications, only four or five WSJ players work on both sides of the ball.

“It’s amazing how they’re able to do that,” Distefano said. “It’s a different type of football, they’re going to be fast, try to get the ball downfield, run the quarterback, put more pressure on us on the defensive side and send out more guys. It’s a different philosophy, but it works.”

PHS heads into the game on the heels of a 56-17 loss to defending Division II Select Champion St. Thomas More in Week 1 action Oct. 2 in Lafayette.

The Green Devils tied the game 7-7 in the first quarter off a Kobe Major 48-yard run in the first quarter, but STM responded with 28 unanswered points before Aleiidari booted a 36-yard field goal in the second stanza.

STM – coached by LHSAA Hall of Fame inductee Jim Hightower – followed with two more TDs for a 42-10 lead at halftime, which the Cougars stretched to a 49-10 advantage before Edouard Parker scored on a 10-yard run in the fourth.

Devin Butler completed nine of 14 passes for 145 yards, including a 40-yard throw.

PHS chalked 365 total yards – 191 in the air, 174 on the ground. The five Green Devil turnovers included two fumbles and three interceptions.

The Cougars finished the night with 493 total yards, all but 53 on the passing game.

Walker Howard powered the Cougars with five TDs. He completed 16 of 28 passes for 316 yards, including a 70-yarder.