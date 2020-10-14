Week 3 pits PHS vs. Central; other three schools on road

Staff Report

One team seeks to remain undefeated, two are vying for a winning record, and another seeks its first victory in Week 3 football action.

The Plaquemine Green Devils (1-1) are at home for action this week against undefeated Central, while East Iberville (2-0) hopes to stay unbeaten when the Tigers travel to Baton Rouge for action against Belaire.

White Castle (1-1) hopes to improve its record when the Bulldogs head to the Capitol City for non-district fare against Tara, at Woodlawn High School Stadium. St. John, meanwhile, hopes to return home with its first win of the seasons when the Eagles travel to Houma for action against Covenant Christian.

EAST IBERVILLE

The Tigers remained unbeaten after they squeaked past feisty Central Private, 34-32, in action last Thursday.

East Iberville faces Belaire after the Bengals pulled off a 20-14 heartbreaker over St. John.

Roderick Valentine finished with 246 yard passing and three touchdowns to power the Tigers to victory against Central Private.

“We knew we were going to have a scrappy Central Private team this year and we couldn’t take them for granted,” coach Justin Joseph said. “What really helped us out was the lightning delay because when you have an hour and 10 minutes in a delay, it changes the whole aspect of the game, and that did it for us.”

As for Belaire, the Tigers will face a hungry Bengal staff looking to change the direction of a program that endured a long dry spell on victories going into this season.

“They have a new fresh start with their new coach, and they’re trying to change the culture there,” Joseph said. “They want to make a statement, and they did that last week against St. John and I know they’ll want to do that again. We will take nothing for granted against them.”

Standouts for the Bengals include senior wide receiver Dorwin Dunbar, junior running back Denichlass Jeter and junior wide receiver Bertrell Williams.

PLAQUEMINE

Coach Paul Distefano’s Green Devils hope to deal Central its first loss of the season when PHS tangles with the Wildcats in a 7 p.m. Friday battle at Andrew Canova Stadium.

The Wildcats breezed past Southern Lab, 47-7, in action last Wednesday, while Plaquemine routed West St. John, 42-21, on Thursday.

Potential leaders for Central include senior running back pierce Patterson, senior quarterback Nah’landri Castinson and senior free safety Da’vaewan Armstead.

ST. JOHN

Coach Eric Holden hopes to lead the Eagles to victory on the road when SJHS battles Covenant Christian (0-1), who lost, 55-6, in its season opener Oct. 7 at Loranger.

The young CCHS squad is led by sophomore running back Kevon Evans, junior running back Connor Matherne and senior wide receiver Malachi Ayo.

WHITE CASTLE

First-year head coach Marc Brown aims to put the Bulldogs above .500 after their 24-0 loss to longtime Ascension Parish rival Donaldsonville.

Standouts for Tara include senior quarterback Jaylen Leathers, junior wide receiver Davona Arclese and senior running back Nazir Inniss.