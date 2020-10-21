Local teams face crucial foes in Week 4 football

Staff Report

A battle of parish rivals St. John and East Iberville is on tap this week, along with a key district matchups for the Plaquemine Green Devils and the White Castle Bulldogs in Week 4 high school football action.

PLAQUEMINE VS. ST. MICHAEL

The Green Devils travel Friday to Baton Rouge and hope to return home victorious when they challenge St. Michael in the District 6-4A opener for both teams.

Kickoff at Olympia Stadium (Perkins Road at Kenilworth Parkway) is 7 p.m.

Plaquemine (1-2) heads to St. Michael on the heels of a 21-12 loss against Central, which remained undefeated after three games.

Kobe Major gave the Green Devils the lead on a 6-yard scamper in the second quarter, but Jonathan Swift’s 1-yard sneak and a point-after kick put the visiting Wildcats ahead 7-6 at halftime against PHS at Andrew Canova Green Devil Stadium.

The Green Devils regained the lead in the third stanza off a Devin Butler 6-yard run, but PHS came up short on the 2-point conversion try.

A Pierce Patterson 15-yard run and a Swift 2-yard sneak pulled off a heartbreaker.

St. Michael (0-3) awaits Plaquemine after a 30-6 loss to Arch Bishop Hammond.

ST. JOHN VS. EAST IBERVILLE

The Eagles (1-2) head into action after their first win of the season against Covenant Christian, but they will face a tall order against East Iberville (3-0).

Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Andrew Canova Green Devil Stadium.

East Iberville head coach Justin Joseph said he will not let his team take the Eagles lightly.

“St. John has some good athletes, and they’re improving,” he said. “Besides, it’s a district game, and when you start district, everyone has the same record.”

Meanwhile, St. John head coach Eric Holden knows his team will face one of the biggest challenges of the season.

“They’re big, strong, good … nothing has changed,” he said. “They have a good coach, a bunch of good athletes and they have a good offense, so I expect good smashmouth football.”

Joseph Schaltre carried four times for 61 yards and one touchdown. Galvin Martin had three catches for 70 yards, including a 35-yard catch that sealed the win, which was followed by a Taylor Dupont 2-yard sneak.

Dupont finished 21 of 37 for 357 yards. He passed for three TDs and ran for one.

He tossed one to Schlatre, another to Nick Daigle for 71 yards (3 catches for 121 yards) and one to Nick Daigle for 78 yards.

Josh Daigle, Peyton Dardenne and John Bueche stood out on defense. Daigle had 15 tackles and Bueche notched nine.

Dardenne had 10 tackles, including a forced Colt Canella had a sack and a scoop-and-score from the 35 yard-line.

Against Belaire, quarterback Roderique Valentine finished 6-for-8 for 120 yards and two touchdowns. He also had six carries for 132 yards and two TDs, including a 94-yard scamper.

The visiting Tigers tallied 435 total yards, including 315 on the ground.

J.J. Williams finished the night with two receptions for 43 yards and one TD, while Future Ford had two receptions for 36 yards.

Brandon Garner had one sack, while Azarion Ross grabbed a fumble for a TD.

WHITE CASTLE VS. ASCENSION CATHOLIC

Barry Richards scored on a kickoff return and Jacob Green ran for a 60-yard TD with one minute remaining to give the Bulldogs a 15-14 win over Class 4A foe Tara last Friday at Woodlawn High School.

The Bulldogs (2-1) now focus on a showdown in a pivotal District 7-1A battle when WCHS visits longtime rival Ascension Catholic (2-0). Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium.

“I’ve never played them, but I’ve looked at them on film, and they’re a solid, very good ballclub,” head coach Marc Brown said. “We’re getting better, looking good in spots and we’re coming together.

“This week will be big for us,” he said. “We have a very good opponent, so we have to be prepared, we can’t make mistakes, and we have to minimize errors.”

Ascension Catholic, under the tutelage of former Dutchtown coach Benny Saia, await White Castle on the heels of a 41-21 win over Central Catholic-Morgan City.