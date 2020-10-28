Ascension Catholic coasts past White Castle, 64-22

Staff Report

It did not take long for Ascension Catholic to claim domination in the District 7-1A opener against White Castle.

The longtime rivalry in the Battle of the Bulldogs got off to a roaring start on a 97-yard opening kickoff return by Ascension Catholic’s Casey Mays, which set the stage for a long night for White Castle, which fell 64-22 in action last Thursday at Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium.

Ascension Catholic improved to 3-0, while White Castle slipped to 2-2.

Special teams stole the show for Ascension Catholic, which scored five times from the work of the special teams. Punt returns of 49 and 57 yards by Khai Prean in the first quarter, along with an 85-yard kickoff return ended the first quarter with a 42-7 ACHS lead.

Barry Richard scored on a fumble recovery for White Castle in the opening stanza. The ACHS defense added to White Castle’s woes when Troy Cole intercepted Tahj Favorite’s pass, which he returned for a 40-yard TD late in the first quarter.

Favorite connected with Jabez Allen on a 16-yard TD in the final minute of the first quarter, which ended with a 42-14 White Castle lead.

Ascension continued its assault in the second quarter when Bryce Leonard fired a 53-yard TD pass to Cole, while Prean reached the end zone to put ACHS ahead 57-14 at intermission.

Nigel Miles eked out a 2-yard TD for White Castle in the second half.

White Castle tangles hosts East Iberville on Friday, while Ascension Catholic entertains Erath in non-district fare Friday.