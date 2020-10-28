Valentine, Jones lead E. Iberville past St. John

Staff Report

Lightning struck throughout the early parts of the clash between St. John and East Iberville, while two players for EIHS ran like lightning.

Roderick Valentine and Skylar Jones combined for seven touchdowns as the Tigers defeated the Eagles 62-20 in District 7-1A action at Andrew Canova Green Devil Stadium last Friday night.

East Iberville remained unbeaten after four games, while St. John dropped to 1-3.

Jones scored on a 19-yard run and a 92-yard sprint in the opening stanza, while Valentine reached the end zone on runs of 3 and 2 yards.

Despite the score, St. John had its shining moments in the game.

The Tigers led 28-0 in the second quarter when quarterback Taylor Dupont connected with Maddox Bennett on a 24-yard touchdown pass. Valentine’s 2-yard keeper and a 17-yard pass to Jones widened the Tiger gap over St. John, but Joseph Schlatre reached the end zone on an 80-yard kickoff return, which was followed by an extra-point kick by Jude Drinkwater that ended the second quarter with a 42-13 halftime leader for EIHS.

The Tigers stretched their lead on a Jones 17-yard kick return and Dontae Lodge scored on a 1-yard sneak in the third. Schlatre scored in the third quarter Dupont found him for a 5-yard pass.

Lodge tacked one more TD, this one on a 3-yard run.

Jones finished the night with 145 yards on seven carries, while Valentine tallied 70 yards on 14 carries.

Dupont completed 16 of 31 passes for 195 yards for the Eagles, while Schlatre caught six passes for 67 yards.

District 7-1A action continues this week when St. John entertains Ascension Christian tonight (Thursday), while East Iberville ventures to White Castle for a rematch of last year’s playoff battle.