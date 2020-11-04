East Iberville edges White Castle, 28-27, in classic rivalry battle

Staff Report

Nothing quite beats the feel of a rivalry battle on a between two neighboring football programs on a crisp autumn, but the battle between East Iberville and White Castle took things one step further.

In the case of the two Iberville Parish foes, it had all the elements of a classic. Both needed the win for leverage and East Iberville saw it as a measure of revenge for White Castle eliminating the Tigers from their best playoff run in the history of the program, which ended in the Class 1A quarterfinals.

It took a fierce battle for four complete quarters, but East Iberville gained the victory over the Bulldogs in a classic battle last Friday in White Castle.

“We just played our first playoff game, in my eyes, and this week will be our second when we play Ascension Catholic,” head coach Justin Joseph said. “It’s a rivalry game, and the kids had all the emotion needed for this one.

“The biggest element for this game was for us not to taste what we tasted last year after we lost to White Castle,” he said. “Even so, (White Castle coach) Marc Brown had his players very well prepared for this game.”

East Iberville remained unbeaten after five games and White Castle dipped to 2-3.

Roderick Valentine accounted for all four EIHS TDs – three on the ground and one on a 73-yard pass to J.J. Williams.

Barry Richards and Tahj Favorite each scored two rushing touchdowns for the Bulldogs, while Melvin Wilson was good on one point-after kick and Jabez Allen had a two-point conversion.

The first quarter ended in a 6-6 deadlock, while the Allen two-point conversion on the Favorite TD put WCHS ahead 14-12 at halftime.

“This was by far our best game, and I never give excuses, but we’ve only been together three months,” Brown said. “Considering where we are right now, I’m extremely played with how we played, and you can see things coming together.

“It’s tough to lose that way, but I’m pleases with how we played,” he said. “We’ve improved in every phase.”