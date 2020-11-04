Plaquemine breezes past Belaire, 56-20

Staff Report

The Plaquemine Green Devils remained unbeaten in District 7-4A action last Friday after a 56-20 rout over Belaire at Andrew Canova Green Devil Stadium.

The game set the stage for a showdown between when Plaquemine visits Istrouma for a battle for the District 5-4A championship.

The Green Devils amassed 522 yards in their win, including 330 on the ground.

Trenton Hawkins ran 18 times for 148 yards and one touchdowns, while Kobe Major had seven carries for 89 yards and two TDs for Plaquemine, which improved to 3-2 for the season.

Devin Butler completed five of 10 passes for 106 yards and one touchdown, along with two interceptions.

“We played well throughout the game,” Plaquemine head coach Paul Distefano said. “Despite the score, Belaire is a better team than they were last year.

“Now, we have to turn our focus on Istrouma so we can bring the district title back to Plaquemine,” he said.

Hawkins finished 4-for-9 for 57 yards and one TD.

Akim Laniuex had two receptions for 103 yards, including one for a 75-yard TD.

The touchdown reception started the Green Devil scoring attack just over two minutes into the game, but Belaire scored on a 90-yard scamper at the 8:07 mark.

Kobe Major came through on the next two TDs – one on a 22-yard run at the 5:57 mark in the first quarter and the next on a 39-yard sprint 12 seconds into the second quarter.

His TD marked the first of four that helped the Green Devils break the lead wide open in the second quarter. Rickey Green scored on a 4-yard sneak, while Hawkins raced 50 yard into the end zone and fired an 18-yard scoring pass to Edouard Parker.

Belaire eked out one TD in the second off a 60-yard run, but the Green Devils led 43-13 at halftime.

A 2-yard TD run by Vincent Dawson and a Diego Davis 4-yarder – both in the fourth – capped scoring for Plaquemine.

PHS tallied a staggering 25 first downs in the game and held the Bengals to eight.

The Green Devil defense proved particularly stingy, holding the Bengals to minus-38 yards rushing.