St. John notches first district win in five years

Staff Report

Something had to give for the St. John football team, and it finally happened last week.

The Eagles, who had shown improvement in recent weeks, found light at the end of the tunnel when they routed Ascension Christian, 43-6, in District 7-1A action last Thursday at Andrew Canova Green Devil Stadium.

SJHS improved to 2-3 with what served as sort of a milestone victory for the program.

How big? Aside from a win to put a little more jubilation into the homecoming festivities, it also gave St. John its first district victory in five years. Joseph Schlatre scored off two fumble returns – one by an Ascension Christian receiver and the other on a fumbled kickoff. He also raced 60 yards down field on a jet sweep for St. John.

Gavin Martin had an interception return for a TD in the first quarter and ran a pass 15 yards to the end zone later in the game.

He finished with six catches for 63 yards.

“It’s good to beat the teams you’re supposed to beat,” said second-year head Eric Holden, who inherited a program that chalked an 0-20 record the two previous seasons. “We’re making progress, and that’s what it’s all about – moving us forward and getting us farther and farther away from that 0-20, and I’m extremely happy we’re going that direction.”

Despite the triumph, the toughest part of the season is still ahead for the Eagles.

“We still have to beat the East Ibervilles and White Castles, but last year we lost to teams we were supposed to beat,” he said. “Now we’re going into those games and we have a chance.

“It’s all part of the natural maturing process of a program going from bottom dwellers to having some confidence,” Holden said. “This is good for the school, and I’m very happy about it.”