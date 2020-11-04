Titles up for grabs for two Iberville football teams

Staff Report

Two Iberville Parish high school football teams could achieve major goals in Week 6 action, while two other schools head into key battles.

The Plaquemine Green Devils (3-2) travel to Baton Rouge for a showdown against Istrouma (4-1) for the 7-4A championship, while East Iberville (5-0) will have the homefield advantage when the Tigers collide with powerhouse Ascension Catholic for the 7-1A title.

Meanwhile, White Castle (2-3) hopes to keep playoff hopes intact when the Bulldogs host Gonzales-based Ascension Christian (1-4) in 7-1A fare.

St. John (2-3) has a break from district action this week when the Eagles go on the road for action against up-and-coming Slaughter Community Charter (2-3).

PLAQUEMINE VS. ISTROUMA

Both squads head into action after lopsided wins in Week 5 fare. The Green Devils breezed past Belaire 56-20, while Istrouma made short work of Tara in a 36-0 victory.

The Green Devils could be without the services of star running back Kobe Major, who was questionable after a knee injury in action against the Bengals.

With or without Major, head coach Paul Distefano said he expects one of the toughest games of the season.

“It may not be St. Thomas More, but they’ve become a very good program,” he said Sunday.

The Istrouma program returned last year after the school reopened following a 2012 shutdown. The Indians finished last season 4-7 but pulled off a two-point upset last season over the Green Devils.

Revenge may help PHS, but the Green Devils need solid defense to stop the Indians, Distefano said.

“We need to stop Le’Von Moss,” he said.

Moss, a junior running back, has been one of the biggest weapons in the Istrouma arsenal. He has already received offers from LSU and Alabama and is striving for a 2,000-yard season.

EAST IBERVILLE VS. ASCENSION CATHOLIC

East Iberville has come a long way from the multiple winless season, and a roster with 17 seniors this year does not hurt prospects.

Even so, the Tigers will have their work cut out for themselves when they face Ascension Catholic, a No. 4-ranked squad that has scored more than 30 points per game, including a 37-15 win last week over Erath and a 64-22 victory over White Castle on Oct. 23.

It’s a tall order for the Tigers, but the key to a win over ACHS isn’t so complicated, said head coach Justin Joseph, who led EIHS to a 28-27 win in a classic battle against White Castle.

“It’s going to come down to being focused and for us to be disciplined,” he said. “We also have to execute better than we did last week.

“Ascension is notorious for running the ball, so we’re going to have to be at our very best because it’s all on the line,” Joseph said.

ST. JOHN VS. SLAUGHTER CHARTER

The Eagles travel to Slaughter on the heels of a big confidence booster off their win 43-6 win against Ascension Christian, while Slaughter awaits SJHS after a 14-12 win over Central Private.

SCHS, as with St. John, brings a small roster to the field for action in the non-district battle, but it does not diminish the quality of Slaughter’s program, coach Eric Holden said.

“They have good athletes, they’re well coached and they don’t make a lot of mistakes,” he said. “They run to the ball and tackle well, but they’re still a young team.”

WHITE CASTLE VS. ASCENSION CHRISTIAN

The Bulldogs will look to the Gonzales-based parochial to move past a 28-27 heartbreaker against East Iberville.

Ascension Christian’s lone victory came in Week 1 when they beat Hamilton Christian 35-18. They also fell 48-21 in Week 2 at Westminster Academy in Opelousas and came up short 35-7 Oct. 30 at Central Private.