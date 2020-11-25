East Iberville draws No. 2 seed, White Castle 4th in 1A bracket

Staff Report

Two Iberville Parish teams landed spots in the Class 1A football playoff bracket, but both will have the night off in the first week of non-select playoff action.

East Iberville drew the No. 2 seed in the 32-team bracket, only behind defending state champion Oak Grove, which puts the Tigers in a first-round bye. White Castle landed the No. 4 seed and also drew a bye for the first week of post-season fare.

The seed for the Tigers is the highest of any team in the Greater Baton Rouge area.

EIHS (5-1) will battle the winner of Northwood-Lena (15) and Slaughter Charter (18) in the second round, between Thursday Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 5.

The East Iberville playoff berth comes one year after the Tigers reached the semifinals for the first time in the history of the program.

White Castle – the team that stifled East Iberville’s 2019 playoff run – will face the winner of Delhi Charter (13) and LaSalle (20) in the second round.

The Bulldogs will hope to finish the job they started last year when they reached the Class 1A non-select championship game but fell to Oak Grove.

In the Division IV select seedings, St. John missed out on the playoff berth in a 16-team bracket.

Here are other Class 1A non-select first-round seedings: