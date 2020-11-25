Plaquemine faces rematch with Belaire in opening Class 4A playoff round
The start of the 2020 Class 4A playoffs puts Plaquemine in a rematch with a district rival.
Plaquemine will spend the first round at home, the night after Thanksgiving, when the No. 8-seeded Green Devils host 25th seed Belaire in Class 4A playoff action at Andrew Canova Green Devil Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
The District 7-4A champion Green Devils enter the post-season fray 5-2 and 4-0. They ended regular season action with a 68-0 rout over winless Broadmoor.
The Green Devils stormed past Belaire, 56-20, in the regular season battle on Oct. 30 in Baton Rouge.
A victory against Belaire would pair the Green Devils against the winner in a battle between two Greater New Orleans area programs – George Washington Carver (7) and Belle Chasse (26).
Belaire (2-5, 1-2) makes its first post-season appearance in 15 years. The two Bengal victories were 20-14 win over St. John on Oct. 9, and a 33-12 triumph over Broadmoor on Nov. 6.
Carencro (7-1) landed the top seed and will face No. 32 seed Woodlawn of Shreveport.
Here are the other first-round pairings:
- DeRidder (16) vs. Lakeshore (17)
- Huntington (9) vs. Livonia (24)
- Leesville (5) vs. Northwood-Shreveport (28)
- Minden (12) vs. John F. Kennedy (21)
- Westgate (13) vs. Assumption (20)
- Neville (4) vs. Peabody (29)
- Tioga (3) vs. Rayne (30)
- North DeSoto (14) vs. Salmen (19)
- Cecilia (11) vs. Landry Walker (22)
- Warren Easton (6) vs. Breaux Bridge (27)
- George Washington Carver (7) vs. Belle Chasse (26)
- Eunice (10) vs. Bastrop (23)
- Istrouma (15) vs. Pearl River (18)
- Edna Karr (2) vs. A.J. Ellender (31)