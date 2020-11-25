SUBSCRIBE NOW

Plaquemine faces rematch with Belaire in opening Class 4A playoff round

Staff Report
The Plaquemine Green Devils, seen here in action earlier this season, will host Belaire in the first round of the Class 4A playoff. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Andrew Canova Green Devil Stadium.

The start of the 2020 Class 4A playoffs puts Plaquemine in a rematch with a district rival.

Plaquemine will spend the first round at home, the night after Thanksgiving, when the No. 8-seeded Green Devils host 25th seed Belaire in Class 4A playoff action at Andrew Canova Green Devil Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

The District 7-4A champion Green Devils enter the post-season fray 5-2 and 4-0. They ended regular season action with a 68-0 rout over winless Broadmoor.

The Green Devils stormed past Belaire, 56-20, in the regular season battle on Oct. 30 in Baton Rouge.

A victory against Belaire would pair the Green Devils against the winner in a battle between two Greater New Orleans area programs – George Washington Carver (7) and Belle Chasse (26).

Belaire (2-5, 1-2) makes its first post-season appearance in 15 years. The two Bengal victories were 20-14 win over St. John on Oct. 9, and a 33-12 triumph over Broadmoor on Nov. 6.

Carencro (7-1) landed the top seed and will face No. 32 seed Woodlawn of Shreveport.

Here are the other first-round pairings:

  • DeRidder (16) vs. Lakeshore (17)
  • Huntington (9) vs. Livonia (24)
  • Leesville (5) vs. Northwood-Shreveport (28)
  • Minden (12) vs. John F. Kennedy (21)
  • Westgate (13) vs. Assumption (20)
  • Neville (4) vs. Peabody (29)
  • Tioga (3) vs. Rayne (30)
  • North DeSoto (14) vs. Salmen (19)
  • Cecilia (11) vs. Landry Walker (22)
  • Warren Easton (6) vs. Breaux Bridge (27)
  • George Washington Carver (7) vs. Belle Chasse (26)
  • Eunice (10) vs. Bastrop (23)
  • Istrouma (15) vs. Pearl River (18)
  • Edna Karr (2) vs. A.J. Ellender (31)