Plaquemine faces rematch with Belaire in opening Class 4A playoff round

Staff Report

The start of the 2020 Class 4A playoffs puts Plaquemine in a rematch with a district rival.

Plaquemine will spend the first round at home, the night after Thanksgiving, when the No. 8-seeded Green Devils host 25th seed Belaire in Class 4A playoff action at Andrew Canova Green Devil Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

The District 7-4A champion Green Devils enter the post-season fray 5-2 and 4-0. They ended regular season action with a 68-0 rout over winless Broadmoor.

The Green Devils stormed past Belaire, 56-20, in the regular season battle on Oct. 30 in Baton Rouge.

A victory against Belaire would pair the Green Devils against the winner in a battle between two Greater New Orleans area programs – George Washington Carver (7) and Belle Chasse (26).

Belaire (2-5, 1-2) makes its first post-season appearance in 15 years. The two Bengal victories were 20-14 win over St. John on Oct. 9, and a 33-12 triumph over Broadmoor on Nov. 6.

Carencro (7-1) landed the top seed and will face No. 32 seed Woodlawn of Shreveport.

