Three local football teams head into post-season fare

Staff Report

The Plaquemine Green Devils continue their quest for a spot in the state Class 4A non-select championship game Mercedes Benz Superdome, while the road to New Orleans begins this week for two other Iberville Parish teams.

The Green Devils will entertain the Huntington Raiders from Shreveport in the Class 4A regionals Friday at Andrew Canova Green Devil Stadium.

Meanwhile, East Iberville and White Castle head into action after first-round byes. EIHS, the No. 2 seed in the Class 1A bracket, entertains Slaughter Community Charter. The Bulldogs will also play to the home crowd Friday when they battle LaSalle.

All three games begin at 7 p.m.

PLAQUEMINE – The Green Devils head into second round action after a 48-0 rout over district rival Belaire, which made its first playoff appearance in 15 years.

PHS (6-2) amassed 333 yards of total offense, including 269 on the ground, while holding Belaire to 55 yards passing and minus-71 on the ground.

Kobe Major scored off a 60-yard run, while Rickey Green reached the end zone on an 11-yard sprint. Oscar Jackson scored on a 28-yard fumble return, while Devin Luke had a 78-yard TD run and Vincent Dawson had a 3-yard sneak. Jason Ardis scored on a 69-yard TD pass from De’Lano Sanders.

Huntington (6-1) makes the long drive to Plaquemine after a 42-7 win over Livonia in opening round action.

Standouts under fourth-year head coach Stephen Dennis include senior quarterback J’rell Joseph, senior running back Demajah Riley and RB Zyyron Claville.

EAST IBERVILLE – The Tigers (5-1) end a three-week hiatus when they host Slaughter Community Charter.

Aside from the first-round bye, EIHS missed a game due to the coronavirus. Now, it’s a matter of moving forward, head coach Justin Joseph said.

“The athletes had no physical contact over the last three weeks, but we were about to touch on some mental things and get healthy from some injuries,” he said. “I was surprised we still got the No. 2 seed only because we didn’t get to play Thrive Academy and Ascension Christian, but with the game we played and the showings we put up, we feel we still deserved the No. 2 seed.”

Slaughter CC enters the game 3-4. Standouts include senior wide receiver Trylon Hawkins, junior running back Byrson Eubanks, junior quarterback Justin Carmena and senior wide receiver Armonte Perry.

“We had the luxury of playing them the last two years, and the first time it was a triple overtime win for us and last year we beat them handily,” Joseph said. “This seems more like the Slaughter of two years ago, so we need to keep their offense off the field and get their defense tired.

“Our kids need to remember that it’s one game at a time from here – the winner goes home,” he said.

WHITE CASTLE – The Bulldogs enter the postseason fray 4-3 under first-year head coach Marc Brown, while LaSalle has a 2-5 record.

LaSalle, from the north Louisiana town of Olla, is led by quarterback Chase King, along with running back Blake Rogers and wide receiver Aaron Whitehead.

“They’re a very physical team, so it’s going to come down to winning this game upfront,” Brown said. “It’s a big challenge for us and we’re going to have to avoid turnovers.”