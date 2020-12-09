Top-seeded Carencro next for Plaquemine in 4A playoff fare

Staff Report

Second-round Class 4A playoff action brought a smooth ride for the Plaquemine Green Devils, but the road could get steeper and bumpier this Friday.

The eighth-seeded Green Devils (7-2) coasted to a 42-14 rout over No. 24 seed Huntington last Friday at Green Devils Stadium, but a tougher road looms when Plaquemine travels to the Acadiana with an upset in mind when PHS tangles with top-seeded Carencro. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

Coach Paul Distefano’s Green Devils ended the season for their Shreveport-based foes off a performance that included four touchdowns and 153 total yards for the night. He had two 1-yard sneaks and a 23-sprint in the first half, with ended in a 28-7 Green Devil lead. He capped PHS scoring in the fourth on a 2-yard run.

Jordan Paul lit up the Plaquemine defense with a 42-yard interception, while Devin Butler raced 83 yards in the fourth stanza.

Carencro (901) awaits Plaquemine after the Bears made short work of DeRidder in a 42-7 win last Friday.

Leaders for the Bears include senior running back Kendrell Williams and Traylon Prejean, along with junior wide receiver Jaylon John and senior quarterback Zavier Randall.