White Castle High School continues aim on return to Superdome

Staff Report

The second round of the 2020 Class 1A playoffs bring more than just an opportunity for White Castle to come closer to a spot in the state championship game in December at the Mercedes Benz Superdome.

It would also keep the Bulldogs in line with their goal to knock a chip off their shoulders that has been in place since last year, when they lost in the state title game against Oak Grove.

“Any time you get to the Superdome, you can taste the glory, so any time you don’t walk away with the ultimate prize, it leaves you with a bad taste in your mouth,” head coach Marc Brown said. “The goal is not only to get back – it’s to win.

“This Friday night, we have a very good team to face, and at this point it’s one Friday at a time,” he said.

WCHS (5-3) faces an unknown quantity this week when the Bulldogs host Homer (7-2), a north Louisiana squad that knocked off Block in a 42-0 rout in Jonesville to advance to the quarterfinal round. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

“It’s good to be in the quarterfinals with everything going on at this point, and we’re fortunate to be here,” Brown said. “Considering everything that has gone down this season, it’s a blessing that we’ve gotten to this point.

“It’s an even greater blessing that we don’t have to get on the road and make that trip,” he said. “It’s quite a distance.

“As for us, we’re healthy and those two weeks of rest helped us a lot in terms of mending injuries,” Brown said.

The Bulldogs await Block after a 20-12 win at home against LaSalle.

Barry Richards ran for a 45-yard touchdown in the second quarter and scooped up a fumble for a 50-yard TD return in the third stanza.

Tahj Favorite connected with Jabez Allen on a 40-yard TD pass to open Bulldogs scoring in the first quarter. Favorite also fired a 20-yard TD pass to Keith Landry in the fourth.

White Castle led 14-6 at halftime.

Leaders for Homer include senior running back Xavier Webb, senior quarterback Jalen Slaughter and junior QB Keyshawn Kidd, along with senior wide receiver Terrenzo Winzer, junior wide receiver Kekeldrick Webb, senior defensive tackle Gary Stewart, senior defensive end Joromeo Bragg and junior guard Anthony Arias.