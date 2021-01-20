Green Devils make strong showing on All-District roster

Staff Report

Five standouts from the 2020 District 7-4A champion Plaquemine Green Devils were named to the first-team All-District offensive roster, while five others got the nod on the first-team defensive honor list – including a Most Valuable Player.

Senior lineman Dekeion Dupuy was named Most Valuable Player for the 2020 Green Devils, who won the District 7-4A championship and reached the quarterfinals under the tutelage of head coach Paul Distefano.

PHS finished the season 7-3 and 4-0 in district.

Green Devils on the first-team defensive list included junior lineman Colbi Dennis, senior lineman Dekeion Dupuy, senior linebacker Roy Cordova, senior defensive back Oscar Jackson and

senior punter Shiban Alheiidari.

The honorees on offense included junior running back Kobe Major, senior Akim Lanieux, junior wide receiver Rickey Green, junior lineman Makahi Lee sophomore lineman Jayden Rogers.

The strong finish came amid a season like no other due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.

PHS weathered the storm, but the next season could bring even brighter days to the Green Devil program, Distefano said.

“We worked through some injuries and all the setbacks due to COVID, but we have a strong crop of players who will be coming back for their senior year,” he said. “We will have a lot more experience in key positions and that should help us a lot next season.”

Here’s the entire list of rosters:

1st Team Offense

QB - Jaylon Lathers (Sr) - Tara

RB - Le’Veon Moss (Jr) - Istrouma

RB - Kobe Major (Jr) - Plaquemine

RB - Nicholas Johnson (Jr) - St. Michael

WR - Yaman Jackson (Sr) - Istrouma

WR - Akim Lanieux (Sr) - Plaquemine

WR - Rickey Green (Jr) - Plaquemine

WR - De’Antwan Brown (Jr) - Istrouma

OL - Treyvon Nelson (Jr) - Belaire

OL - Sebasten Stewart (Jr) - Istrouma

OL - Makahi Lee (Jr) - Plaquemine

OL - Jayden Rogers (So) - Plaquemine

OL - Alexander Henderson (Jr) - St. Michael

OL - Tyree Thomas (Sr) - Tara

ATH - Timothy Hardnett (Sr) - Tara

RET - Davonte Lathers (Sr) - Istrouma

K - Ethan Hames (Sr) - St. Michael

2nd Team Offense

QB - LeKendrick Self (Jr) - Istrouma

QB - Devin Butler (So) - Plaquemine

RB - Denichlass Jeter (Jr) - Belaire

RB - Devan Luke (Jr) - Plaquemine

RB - Darren Nelson (Sr) - Tara

WR - Edouard Parker (Sr) - Plaquemine

WR - Davonte Lathers (Sr) - Istrouma

OL - Sedrick Johnson (Sr) - Istrouma

OL - Charles Bouvay (Jr) - Plaquemine

OL - Zachary Donahue (Sr) - St. Michael

OL - Patrick Tate (Sr) - St. Michael

K - Shiban Alheiidari (Sr) - Plaquemine

MVP Off. - Le’Veon Moss - Istrouma

1st Team Defense

DL - Colbi Dennis (Jr) - Plaquemine

DL - Dekeion Dupuy (Sr) - Plaquemine

DL - LeDamian Dixon (Jr) - St. Michael

DL - Andrew Berry (Sr) - Tara

LB - Ty’Quawn Stewart (Sr) - Istrouma

LB - Roy Cordova (Sr) - Plaquemine

LB - Eric Thibodeaux (Sr) - St. Michael

LB - Sean Bertran (Sr) - Broadmoor

DB - Noah James (Jr) - Belaire

DB - Zachary Demouchet (Sr) - Istrouma

DB - Davonte Wilson (Sr) - Istrouma

DB - Oscar Jackson (Sr) - Plaquemine

DB - Nicholas Johnson (Jr) - St. Michael

UTL - Lacoreyan Compton (Fr) - Belaire

P - Shiban Alheiidari (Sr) - Plaquemine

2nd Team Defense

DL - Dylan Curry (Jr) - Istrouma

DL- Demoyne McGinnis- Plaquemine

DL - Antoine Pierce (Jr) - Plaquemine

DL - Gabriel Onu (Sr) - Tara

LB - Jekeydrick Richard (Jr) - Belaire

LB - Nicholas Perkins (Jr) - Istrouma

LB - Colin Beasley (Jr) - St. Michael

LB- Aiden Cain (So)- Plaquemine

DB - Davonte Lathers (Sr) - Istrouma

DB - Michael Mitchell (So) - Plaquemine

DB - Travis Pitcher (Sr) - Plaquemine

DB - Drake Mason (Jr) - St. Michael

P - Alex St. Cyr (Sr) - St. Michael

MVP Def. - Dekeion Dupuy - Plaquemine