Green Devils make strong showing on All-District roster
Five standouts from the 2020 District 7-4A champion Plaquemine Green Devils were named to the first-team All-District offensive roster, while five others got the nod on the first-team defensive honor list – including a Most Valuable Player.
Senior lineman Dekeion Dupuy was named Most Valuable Player for the 2020 Green Devils, who won the District 7-4A championship and reached the quarterfinals under the tutelage of head coach Paul Distefano.
PHS finished the season 7-3 and 4-0 in district.
Green Devils on the first-team defensive list included junior lineman Colbi Dennis, senior lineman Dekeion Dupuy, senior linebacker Roy Cordova, senior defensive back Oscar Jackson and
senior punter Shiban Alheiidari.
The honorees on offense included junior running back Kobe Major, senior Akim Lanieux, junior wide receiver Rickey Green, junior lineman Makahi Lee sophomore lineman Jayden Rogers.
The strong finish came amid a season like no other due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.
PHS weathered the storm, but the next season could bring even brighter days to the Green Devil program, Distefano said.
“We worked through some injuries and all the setbacks due to COVID, but we have a strong crop of players who will be coming back for their senior year,” he said. “We will have a lot more experience in key positions and that should help us a lot next season.”
Here’s the entire list of rosters:
1st Team Offense
- QB - Jaylon Lathers (Sr) - Tara
- RB - Le’Veon Moss (Jr) - Istrouma
- RB - Kobe Major (Jr) - Plaquemine
- RB - Nicholas Johnson (Jr) - St. Michael
- WR - Yaman Jackson (Sr) - Istrouma
- WR - Akim Lanieux (Sr) - Plaquemine
- WR - Rickey Green (Jr) - Plaquemine
- WR - De’Antwan Brown (Jr) - Istrouma
- OL - Treyvon Nelson (Jr) - Belaire
- OL - Sebasten Stewart (Jr) - Istrouma
- OL - Makahi Lee (Jr) - Plaquemine
- OL - Jayden Rogers (So) - Plaquemine
- OL - Alexander Henderson (Jr) - St. Michael
- OL - Tyree Thomas (Sr) - Tara
- ATH - Timothy Hardnett (Sr) - Tara
- RET - Davonte Lathers (Sr) - Istrouma
- K - Ethan Hames (Sr) - St. Michael
2nd Team Offense
- QB - LeKendrick Self (Jr) - Istrouma
- QB - Devin Butler (So) - Plaquemine
- RB - Denichlass Jeter (Jr) - Belaire
- RB - Devan Luke (Jr) - Plaquemine
- RB - Darren Nelson (Sr) - Tara
- WR - Edouard Parker (Sr) - Plaquemine
- WR - Davonte Lathers (Sr) - Istrouma
- OL - Sedrick Johnson (Sr) - Istrouma
- OL - Charles Bouvay (Jr) - Plaquemine
- OL - Zachary Donahue (Sr) - St. Michael
- OL - Patrick Tate (Sr) - St. Michael
- K - Shiban Alheiidari (Sr) - Plaquemine
MVP Off. - Le’Veon Moss - Istrouma
1st Team Defense
- DL - Colbi Dennis (Jr) - Plaquemine
- DL - Dekeion Dupuy (Sr) - Plaquemine
- DL - LeDamian Dixon (Jr) - St. Michael
- DL - Andrew Berry (Sr) - Tara
- LB - Ty’Quawn Stewart (Sr) - Istrouma
- LB - Roy Cordova (Sr) - Plaquemine
- LB - Eric Thibodeaux (Sr) - St. Michael
- LB - Sean Bertran (Sr) - Broadmoor
- DB - Noah James (Jr) - Belaire
- DB - Zachary Demouchet (Sr) - Istrouma
- DB - Davonte Wilson (Sr) - Istrouma
- DB - Oscar Jackson (Sr) - Plaquemine
- DB - Nicholas Johnson (Jr) - St. Michael
- UTL - Lacoreyan Compton (Fr) - Belaire
- P - Shiban Alheiidari (Sr) - Plaquemine
2nd Team Defense
- DL - Dylan Curry (Jr) - Istrouma
- DL- Demoyne McGinnis- Plaquemine
- DL - Antoine Pierce (Jr) - Plaquemine
- DL - Gabriel Onu (Sr) - Tara
- LB - Jekeydrick Richard (Jr) - Belaire
- LB - Nicholas Perkins (Jr) - Istrouma
- LB - Colin Beasley (Jr) - St. Michael
- LB- Aiden Cain (So)- Plaquemine
- DB - Davonte Lathers (Sr) - Istrouma
- DB - Michael Mitchell (So) - Plaquemine
- DB - Travis Pitcher (Sr) - Plaquemine
- DB - Drake Mason (Jr) - St. Michael
- P - Alex St. Cyr (Sr) - St. Michael
MVP Def. - Dekeion Dupuy - Plaquemine