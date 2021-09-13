PHS falls to Assumption; STM next for Green Devils

Staff Report

Plaquemine coach Paul Distefano hopes to move past a disappointing loss last week, but it won’t be an easy task.

The Green Devils (0-1) travel to St. Thomas More, a longtime state powerhouse that itself is hungry for victory after an 0-2 start.

Plaquemine hopes to rid the rancid taste of its loss to Assumption High, which was anchored by the combination of Ja’Kere Guilton and Da’Kerreon Smith, who accounted for three touchdowns and amassed 172 yards for the Pioneers.

A 14-yard scamper by Kobe Major and 5-yard run by Tyris Pierre were the two bright spots for Plaquemine, which mustered only 95 yards total offense for the night.

“We were all over the place, having trouble with the snap, but as bad as we looked, I have confidence we can fix it,” head coach Paul Distefano said. “I take responsibility as the coach.”

A Shermar Carter 50-yard kickoff return set up the Major TD.

D’Ante Davis scored on a 25-yard interception for the Pioneers, while Sage Rivers scored on a 14-yard run.

The Green Devils had eight fumbles, three that resulted in turnovers.

St. Thomas More, coached by LHSAA Hall of Famer Jim Hightower, finished 10-0 last season to capture the Division II state title. This year, STM has opened the season with losses of 59-35 to Alexandria Senior High and 38-35 to Madison Prep.

“I’m more concerned about us,” Distefano said. “Kobe will take the lead as quarterback, and he’s a leader as far as kids following him in general, plus Tyrus Pierre has stepped up as fullback, so I think we will be alright moving forward.”