East Iberville, White Castle seek first victories of season

Staff Report

East Iberville and White Castle head into action this week in search of their first wins of the season after losses to much bigger teams last week.

White Castle will entertain longtime rival Donaldsonville at 7 p.m. Thursday.

East Iberville, who reached the Class 1A semifinals last season, face 4A Liberty High School (formerly Lee High) in action at 7 p.m. Friday at Olympia Stadium.

WHITE CASTLE

White Castle will host Donaldsonville School for non-district fare at Plaquemine High’s Andrew Canova Green Devil Stadium. The game was moved to PHS while work continues on the artificial turf and other improvements at Rocky Ourso Memorial Stadium in White Castle.

Hurricane Ida forced cancellation of Donaldsonville’s season opener against Assumption, but DHS defeated Port Allen 33-8 in Week 2 action.

“It’s one of these great rivalries in which we’re so close to each other and players know each other,” he said.

The Tigers will bring out plenty of experience on both sides of the ball against the Pelicans. Offensive leaders include quarterback Treveyon Brown, wide receivers Jamarcus Miller, and Maliek Robinson.

Top prospects on defense include tackle Payton Cargo, defensive end Raymond Brown, tackle Kaelin Williams and defensive end Linden Sanders.

“They’re your typical Donaldsonville, -- well coached and dangerous -- and if they get in our space, any of their skilled guys can take it to the house,” White Castle head coach Marc Brown said. “We have to get in position to get our chance to get some stops. “They’re very talented, always physical, and always a challenge. They’re dangerous.”

White Castle fell 49-7 against Liberty in Week 1 action Saturday night.

WCHS will have only three practice days before they face Liberty.

“We took off Sunday, so we have three days to get ready and try to get over the bumps and bruises,” Brown said. “It is what it is.”

EAST IBERVILLE

Against Liberty, the Tigers hope they can ease the sting of a 58-0 loss to the Class 5A Denham Springs Yellow Jackets.

“We thought that we could have been competitive, but we’re going to have to get back to the drawing board and see the positives on film,” East Iberville coach Justin Joseph said. “We have a whole week of practice, and I know we have a storm in the Gulf, but we have access to an indoor facility at Premier Soccer Center, which should help us.”

The Patriots are in their first year of varsity football after a two-year junior varsity schedule after the reopening of what was formally Lee High.

“They have a good offense, a very good running back and coming off two years of junior varsity schedules, we know they have something to prove so they can say they’re back and they’re better,” Joseph said.

The Tigers will be without the services of running back Noah Cushenberry, who suffered a growth plate injury in action at Denham Springs. He will be out six to eight weeks, Joseph said.

“Everything else going well,” Joseph said. “We’re growing, and those are things that only come with playing experience.

“I’m more impressed with how my guys finished that game, and never held their heads down – even at the end of the game,” he said. “They wanted to put something on the board. Hats off to those kids.”