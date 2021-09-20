East Iberville scheduled to visit Central Private

Staff Report

East Iberville heads to Baton Rouge Thursday in search of its first victory when the Tigers visit Central Private.

For East Iberville, the visit to the Rebels gives a sense of relief after a loss to 5A Denham Springs in Week 1 and a 52-0 rout from Liberty Magnet in Week 2 fare.

Although it’s not the ideal situation, head coach Justin Joseph said he and his team are making the best of things.

“It’s growing pains, and you create those situations early,” he said. “We’re sitting good with 17 power points, and everyone is healthy.”

The Tigers should match up much better against Central Private, a small school which dresses out approximately 30 for football.

“They look like they’re in a situation similar to ours with player doing both offense and defense,” Joseph said. “It’s going to be a good measuring stick of where we are as a team.

“The winner will be the one whose players can best handle playing all four quarters,” he said.

The game was originally slated for Friday but moved to Thursday due to a shortage of officials.

The Tigers will be without the services of Noah Cushionberry, who was injured in action at Denham Springs, but he will likely return in two weeks rather than the six weeks as originally expected.