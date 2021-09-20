Win-starved White Castle awaits Class 4A Livonia

Staff Report

The White Castle Bulldogs need a reversal of fortune – and fast, head coach Marc Brown said.

WCHS hopes it can turn the tide Thursday night, when the Bulldogs entertain Livonia in non-district action at Andrew Canova Green Devil Stadium.

The Class 1A Bulldogs await the team Brown coached for three seasons after WCHS took a 46-6 beating from neighboring rival Donaldsonville in action last Thursday in Plaquemine.

An Ethan Brown 6-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter prevented the shutout for White Castle, which remained winless after three games.

“Donaldsonville is a good team with a lot of talent, but the loss was more about what we did to ourselves,” Brown said. “I’m not making excuses or taking anything away from White Castle, but we have eight underclassmen starting for us, so it’s tough right now.”

Livonia, coached by Josh Laborde, heads into Week 4 after a 21-13 victory against Port Allen, the school from which he graduated and spent the first eight years of his coaching career.

He succeeded Brown in 2020 after a stint at West Feliciana.

The game also puts Brown on the opposite side of several players he coached during his tenure in Pointe Coupee, including junior running back Ge’Marion Hollins, senior running back Rico Louis, quarterback Connor Greavis and senior wide receiver Treylin Whaley.

“Those guys came along well during their years with me,” Brown said. “It’s hard to coach against kids you worked with for several years.”

The game is being played in Plaquemine as work continues on the addition of an artificial turfs and other upgrades to Rocky Ourso Bulldog Stadium.

WCHS football is expected to return Oct. 8 to its confines behind the school campus and in front of vast sugarcane fields.

In the Donaldsonville game, the Tigers played host against the Bulldogs as work has come to a standstill on artificial turf installation at Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium. The firm working on the stadium lost hotel accommodations to utility crews in Donaldsonville and other areas during the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, which may keep DHS and Ascension Catholic from their home turf the rest of the season.