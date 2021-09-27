East Iberville seeks first win on trip to East Feliciana

Staff Report

The road trips continue for the East Iberville Tiger football team, which heads to the Clinton area for action against East Feliciana on Friday.

The non-district matchup comes on the heels of a 54-36 loss last Thursday at Central Private.

The loss kept the Tigers winless after three games.

Treveon Perkins notched four of the Tiger touchdowns, while Dylan Raven posted another, but it wasn’t enough to hold back the Rebels.

“They were a feisty group,” EIHS head coach Justin Joseph said. “When you get a short week, you want to prepare your team the best you can, I think we played a really bad first quarter and we put ourselves in a hole.

“We swung the momentum a bit after the first quarter, but it was too hard to pull past them,” he said.

East Feliciana (1-3) awaits EIHS after a 43-13 loss to Jewel Sumner in Kentwood last week. East Iberville notched its only win thus far in a 39-13 finish at Kentwood on Sept. 17.

The Tigers need to brace for a passing game anchored by 6-foot-8 senior wide receiver Jarvis Smith. Meanwhile, senior quarter Mills Dawson stands 6-foot-4.

“That opens things up for them to pass the ball some more,” Joseph said. “We’ll definitely have to open our secondary because we’re going to be expecting a lot of passing.”

STADIUM UPDATE

A lack of hotel availability due to the ongoing recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida has delayed completion of the artificial turf until November, Joseph said.

EIHS will kick off its district run Oct. 8 against St. John at Plaquemine High’s Andrew Canova Green Devil Stadium, where the Tigers will be the home team.